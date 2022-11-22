Head coach Kellie Harper slammed her whiteboard down during a timeout against UCLA on Sunday. The frustrations of a disappointing start to the season boiled over for the fourth-year head coach.
A weekend spent in the Bahamas – an opportunity to grow against quality opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis – ended in misery for Tennessee.
“We know what we need to work on, we keep saying it. I’m tired of losing,” guard Jordan Horston said.
The Lady Vols beat Rutgers handily on Saturday before falling to UCLA on Sunday and losing a heartbreaker to Gonzaga on Monday. Tennessee moves to 2-4 on the year, which is not the spot Harper expected her team to be in.
Here’s a look at some takeaways from the tropical weekend.
Bring the energy
Tennessee opened the tournament against Rutgers, and it seemed like the Lady Vols had new life. The energy was high among Harper’s squad, and everyone was hustling everywhere.
“I thought our energy was great, I thought our intensity was high,” Harper said after the game against Rutgers. “I thought our focus was where it needed to be. Great energy from our bench the entire time. I thought we executed. 24 assists. Lots of positives today, lots of positives to build on.”
Rutgers is the only opponent Tennessee faced in the Bahamas that has not received AP votes.
Tennessee followed up the energetic performance with the exact opposite by sleepwalking to an 80-63 loss against UCLA.
It is understandable for a young team to be up-and-down with energy, but the Lady Vols have a veteran squad. The veterans know what it takes to win.
Tennessee has more skill than almost any team in the NCAA on paper, but it gets out-hustled and outplayed on the court. When the energy level is high, the Lady Vols are a completely different team.
Who is your voice?
Harper was asked who the voice, or leader, of her team was following the UCLA loss. With Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston by her side, she paused and looked down for several seconds before responding.
“I think I know, but I’m not 100% sure,” Harper said. “And that’s where we’ve got to have the right people step up with the right message. I think both of these two ladies sitting here understand where we need to be and where we need to go, and I think they both have a voice. I think they are very well respected on this team. What they say carries a lot of weight.”
Jackson has led Tennessee on the stat sheet consistently throughout the season. The transfer from Mississippi State was named to the Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team, averaging 18.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. It makes sense why Harper would want Jackson to lead.
Horston’s leadership leads to the next takeaway …
Take charge, Jordan Horston
Horston wants to be an unselfish guard, which in some roles is good. However, Tennessee needs Horston, who led the Lady Vols in scoring a season ago, to find buckets.
Horston is arguably one of the best scorers on the court anytime she is playing. There are not many six-foot-two guards in college basketball with the length that Horston has.
She may even play her way into becoming a top-five pick in the WNBA draft, as some have projected.
Horston finished with 19 points against Gonzaga. Her scoring made the Lady Vols seem like a well-rounded attack, despite the loss.
Horston is also paired with a true point guard in Jasmine Powell. Powell has dished out assists and is quietly having a great season in the orange and white. With Powell on the floor, Horston may be able to get away from that pass-first mentality she wants to have.
Regardless of Horston’s offensive aggressiveness, she is a force on the defensive end, and she is someone who should be a vocal leader on and off the floor.
Hustle stats
Thompson-Boling Arena has a board that shows “hustle stats,” showcasing rebounds and steals in particular. The Lady Vols have not found that scoreboard to be favorable to them in this young season.
It seems the countless practice hours have paid off for Tennessee’s rebounding.
The Lady Vols outrebounded Gonzaga 39-35 despite the one-point loss. Tennessee was outrebounded by UCLA, but not much went the Lady Vols' way that game.
“We needed to focus on energy and the little things and our defense and our rebounding,” Harper said. “Just get them to understand who we can be has to incorporate all the toughness pieces. I think they got it this week. I think they understood it. Now, we just have to go out and execute it each and every night.”
Tennessee was taking charges, diving for balls and playing high-effort basketball in the Bahamas, no matter what the scoreboard said.
If Tennessee wants to have success this season, like Harper said, they will have to play with that toughness and hustle every night.
Keep your head up, it’s a long season
Despite the tough start and struggles of this Lady Vol team, it is only November. The games that matter for this team will come a long way down the road.
No one is crowned National Champion in November. Harper made Tennessee’s gauntlet of a schedule for the team to face adversity and grow.
“We showed some great effort. I felt like we grew throughout this tournament, just being here,” Horston said. “I feel good about the steps that we’re taking. We’re capable, we just got to lock in for 40 minutes straight.”
Tennessee, as Horston says, is capable. The Lady Vols now face two paths. They can – as Harper planned in making their tough schedule – choose to grow from the adversity and improve as a team. Or Tennessee could give up on the season.
Knowing the Lady Vols veteran lineup they brought for the 2022-23 campaign, it is doubtful the Lady Vols will give up anytime soon.
“They want to win, they want to be better,” Harper said. “And we’ll get there. It may take some bumps in the road still … that’s why we’re playing the schedule, so when we are playing those games later in the year, we’ve seen it and we’ve been there, and hopefully, we’re season prepared and ready to go.”
