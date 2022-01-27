The Lady Vols had their nine-game winning streak snapped Thursday night in a 71-61 loss at Auburn, their first SEC loss of the season.
The No. 4 Tennessee women's basketball team was handed its second loss of the season Thursday night, after Auburn upset the Lady Vols 71-61 on the road.
“Obviously I’m disappointed in the outcome of the game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We think our players got a lesson.”
Despite a spectacular scoring effort from the guard pair of Jordan Horston and Jordan Walker, the Lady Vols (18-2, 7-1 SEC) weren’t able to get past the Tigers (9-10, 1-7 SEC) and lost in the SEC for the first time this season.
Horston and Walker combined for 38 points, with Horston putting up 21 and Walker adding 17.
The Lady Vols trailed by 11 heading into halftime after a rough second quarter where Tennessee committed 7 turnovers.
“I feel like we just didn’t come out and play our game,” Horston said. “We came out kind of complacent, which I feel like we’ve never done that before. It’s a disappointment but we’ve got a lot to work on. We know what we have to work on.”
Tennessee bounced back in the third quarter however, going on a 10-0 run led in large part by Horston and Walker to regain the lead.
After going back and forth in the final quarter, the Tigers slipped away in the final minutes, ending the game on an 11-2 run.
“I think we were playing frustrated, and that’s the first thing that was a red flag,” Horston said. “We usually play with poise, but I feel like they had us on our heels. Good teams can’t play frustrated.”
Thursday’s game was a true game of runs, and Auburn was able to make the final run and end up on top. Auburn’s 71 points was the second highest allowed by the Lady Vols this season.
“Our turnovers were an issue,” Harper said. “But for me, and the way we’ve been playing, one of the biggest things that I’m disappointed in is our defense and allowing 71 points. I think we can guard better and we didn’t. Credit to Auburn for making plays.”
Aicha Coulibaly was the story for Auburn Thursday, putting up 26 points and 7 rebounds. Coulibaly was an efficient 10-of-14 from the floor.
Tennessee struggled to take care of the ball Thursday, turning the ball over 21 times, compared to 9 turnovers from Auburn.
The Tigers threw a new look at Tennessee defensively and the Lady Vols weren’t able to fully adjust, as Auburn picked its first SEC win of the season.
“It was just really hard to get in our sets offensively,” Horston said. “That’s something that we’ll work on.”
Tennessee will have a chance to bounce back on Monday when it returns home to take on Arkansas at 7 p.m. EST.
“We can’t just come out and play just because it says Tennessee on our jersey,” Horston said. “We have to play our game, we have to play as a group and stay together. We showed that we can do that, we just have to do that every game.”