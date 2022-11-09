Marta Suárez has returned to the Lady Volunteers active roster after suffering a season-ending foot injury at the beginning of last season.
The 6-foot-3 wing made the SEC All-Freshman team two seasons ago, despite dealing with another season-long injury. Now that Suárez has full health and mobility, she can be a key factor in the Lady Vols’ success this season in their journey to their first national championship title since 2008.
Suárez is excited to finally be back on the court playing the sport she loves with the teammates she admires.
“I’m excited. I’ve been out for a long time. I play basketball cause I love basketball so I'm very excited,” Suárez said. “We have a great team this year. Expectations are high, the team we have is really good. It’s a little bit intimidating. How am I gonna do? I’ve been out for a while and the SEC is hard.”
The Lady Vols kicked off their 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup with Carson-Newman at Thompson-Boling Arena, and Suárez did not skip a beat in her 14 minutes on the floor. Suárez was a dominant force on Tennessee’s offense, leading as a vocal force on the court, integrating the lower classmen and transfers into the Lady Vols’ fast paced offense.
“(Suárez) has had a really good voice for the team,” head coach Kellie Harper said at Tennessee’s media day. “That’s been a really good thing for her teammates to be able to hear from her and have that constant voice.”
The redshirt sophomore was not just a vocal leader on the court, but also an effective leader on the scoreboard. Suárez had 14 total points, one assist and three rebounds in Tennessee's exhibition game. Suárez shot 3-3 on the free throw line, proving her sharp shooting to be a key aspect in this season’s success. Suárez’s on-court success is no surprise to her teammates and coaches however.
“Marta is shooting the ball really well in practice,” Harper said. “She is shooting the ball over 50% from the field. It’s pretty impressive. She gets in the gym a lot, she understands the game. She knows our offense inside and out and she’s very competitive, very driven, and that shows when she’s on the court.”
Despite pressures coming off of a season-ending injury and championship-promise, Suárez looks already in midseason form and is confident in her role on Tennessee’s roster as a leader both on and off the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.