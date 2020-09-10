After months of no sports, the WNBA regular season is already coming to a close. Tennessee has seven former players in the WNBA this season, more than any other SEC school. Here’s how each LVFL is doing, according to statistics from wnba.com:
Eastern Conference
G Diamond DeShields (1) Chicago Sky – Through 13 games, the 2019 All-Star is seeing exactly 13 less minutes per game than she was last year. There has also been a dip in several of her statistical categories including ppg, apg and 3P%. However, the Sky currently sit at the top of the eastern conference standings at 11-9 and could be poised to make a playoff run if Deshields plays to her capability.
F Glory Johnson (0) Atlanta Dream – After missing the start of her eighth season due to COVID-19, Johnson has seen a career-low 15.7 mpg in her first year with Atlanta. Due to the lack of minutes, Johnson is suffering career-lows in several statistical categories. Atlanta is scuffling at a 5-14 record.
G/F Shekinna Stricklen (40) Atlanta Dream – Similarly to Johnson, this is Stricklen’s first year in Atlanta. Appearing in 19 games and starting in 12 of those, Stricklen has been putting up numbers consistent with those of the first eight years of her career. She is averaging 6.3 ppg and shooting a flawless 100% from the free throw line.
Western Conference
F Cierra Burdick (11) Los Vegas Aces – After spending some time playing overseas, Burdick signed a contract with the Aces on July 31 to begin her fourth season in the WNBA. Burdick has already played in 11 games, matching her career-high in 2015. Las Vegas currently has the second-best record in the WNBA at 15-4.
F/C Isabella Harrison (20) Dallas Wings – In her second season with the Wings, Harrison has started 11 games and appeared in 13. She is averaging 6.4 ppg in 19.8 minutes for the last-place Wings.
F/C Candace Parker (3) Los Angeles Sparks – In her 13th season with Los Angeles, the two-time MVP continues to perform at an elite level. Parker has started in all 20 games for the Sparks, nearly averaging a double-double with 14.8 ppg and 9.4 rpg. Their 15-5 record is good for third in the western conference.
C Mercedes Russell (2) Seattle Storm – In her third season, Russell has played in 11 games for the Storm, who have a WNBA-best 16-13 record. She is averaging 3.1 ppg with 2.6 rpg.
The WNBA playoffs are slated to begin next week to begin next week on Sept. 15. The first two rounds are single elimination with both the semifinals and Finals being best-of-five. With Lady Vols on multiple contenders, it is quite possible that Tennessee will have a representative when the Finals begin on Oct. 2nd.