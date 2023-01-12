Texas A&M gave Tennessee all it could handle on Thursday night, but the Lady Vols escaped College Station with a 62-50 win.
Offense came at a premium on Thursday night. Tennessee shot 41% from the field compared to the Aggies’ 30%.
Rickea Jackson led the way for the Lady Vols. She finished with 22 points on 9-16 shooting.
Turnovers were an issue for Tennessee in College Station. The Lady Vols turned it over 20 times, resulting in 16 points for Texas A&M.
Neither team had a good offensive performance in the first quarter. The Aggies held the Lady Vols to their lowest points in a quarter this season with eight. Texas A&M couldn’t capitalize on its defense performance, hitting just one field goal in the first quarter and shooting 8% from the field.
The offensive woes for the Aggies continued in the second. It took four minutes for Texas A&M to hit a field goal in the second quarter. The offense wouldn’t last long.
Tennessee finished the half on a 3:34-minute scoring drought. The Aggies went into half on a 2:46-minute scoring drought. The score was 23-17 at the half.
The third quarter saw a little more life on the offensive end, largely thanks to Jackson. The Lady Vols shot 53.3% in the third. The Aggies also saw more offensive success in the third, shooting 40%.
The Aggies didn’t go away in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M ripped off a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to bring it within seven. A Jordan Horston three-point play sealed the game for Tennessee at around the two minute mark.
Horston finished with 12 points and five boards on Thursday.
