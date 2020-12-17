The Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated No. 15 Indiana, 66-58, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, after Rennia Davis’ 31st career double-double. The Lady Vols improve to 4-1, while the Hoosiers fall to 2-2 on the season.
“Obviously, I’m really excited about this win,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “This was a great win for this program. I think it was a good win for this team right now. They have been moving in the right direction in a lot of areas and we needed to see that pay off. I am really happy for them, cause they dug deep. This is a really good basketball team we played, I mean a really good basketball team. They are gonna win a lot of games and this is a big-time win for us.”
The short-handed Lady Vols were led by Davis who totaled a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds. Rae Burrell finished with 18 points and two rebounds. Jordan Horston dropped 13 points, and tallied six rebounds, six assists and three steals, in her first start of the season. Tennessee was without Jaiden McCoy, who is day-to-day with a head injury, as well as Keyen Green who suffered a lower leg injury during the week and will not return this season.
Indiana also saw three of its players score in the double digits. Ali Patberg finished with 16 points and three rebounds. Jaelynn Penn recorded a double-double after scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 boards. Aleksa Gulbe tallied 10 points and six rebounds.
In the opening quarter, Tennessee jumped out to an 8-4 lead after two baskets from Davis were followed up by shots made by Burrell and Marta Suárez. After some time, Patberg made a three-point play to bring Indiana within three, until Jordan Walker scored the final five points of the quarter to put the Lady Vols up 17-9 at the end of the first.
The first quarter proved to be Tennessee’s best and Indiana’s worst. The Lady Vols shot 42.11% from the field and 50% from three, while the Hoosiers shot just 22.2% and went zero-of-seven from behind the arc. In its last three contests, Indiana shot 30% from three.
Indiana struck first in the second quarter, scoring four points to kick off the action. Tennessee went through an early dry spell until Horston picked the pocket of a Hoosier and then scored on the fast break. Davis joined in and helped stretch the Lady Vol lead to eight. Kiandra Brown answered with a three-point play, but Burrell started a 6-0 Tennessee run. The two clubs went tit-for-tat with each other with Horston scoring five-straight points for Tennessee to give them a 34-24 lead at the half.
“I just wanted to be whatever the team needed me to be,” Horston said. “If that’s on defense and I got to get a stop. If I need to get a rebound, I’m going to go get a rebound. If I need to take a charge, I never take charges, but I was going to take one that day. It was a big game for us, and I just wanted to do whatever the team needed me to do for us to get the win.”
Indiana came out of the half hot and cut into the lead after finding success at the free throw line. Kasiyahna Kushkituah and Davis helped to ignite an 11-2 run for Tennessee. After its run, Tennessee didn’t convert a field goal for five minutes, while Indiana scored 10 points to cut the lead to single digits. Burrell stopped the drought with a two, but the Hoosiers continued to pour it on and went on an 8-2 run to bring Tennessee’s lead to just six.
The Hoosiers kept their momentum and cut the Lady Vols’ lead to just two. Davis made a layup to increase the Tennessee lead to four, but Holmes and Patberg combined for three points to cut the lead to just one. No one scored for almost four minutes until Davis made a jumper with 3:19 to play. Indiana came within three on the next possession, but Davis, Burrell and Horston came up with eight more points to give Tennessee the 66-58 upset.
“This win was huge for us,” Davis said. “It brings a lot of momentum for us and I think we are moving in the right direction. Hopefully, people watch and they start respecting us a little bit more. I was just glad we were able to come out with the win, it was huge for us. I do think that going into the game, we were confident which played a big role for us.”
Up next for Tennessee is a home game against Jackson State at noon ET on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.