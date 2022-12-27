Tennessee (8-6) picked up a dominant 92-52 win over Wofford (9-4) Wednesday night to cap off nonconference play. The Lady Vols outplayed the Terriors across the board, suffocating Wofford in the paint, dominating the boards and sinking shot after shot from beyond the arch.
As the Lady Vols take their final breath before SEC play begins, here are the three biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s matchup.
Tennessee was all gas, no breaks from minute one
Coming off a tough loss to Stanford, it was uncertain whether Tennessee would bounce back after a week break.
“The break was good for them,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “After our game in Stanford, we stayed in Palo Alto for an evening then practiced the next day. If we had not stayed over, that would have been eating on everyone this entire break. We were able to have some closure, move on, and get a good workout in before we got on the plane and headed home.”
From the first whistle blow, the well-rested Lady Vols were hotter than ever. Tennessee held Wofford to just four points and five rebounds in the first quarter, compared to the Lady Vols' 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Jordan Horston led the way for the Lady Vols, scoring the first seven points of the game. Tennessee pushed to a 22-0 lead to start the game, and its momentum skyrocketed in the second quarter.
Justine Pissott shook Thompson-Boling Arena as she drained three 3’s in a row in tandem with Sara Puckett who shot 2-2 from beyond the arch.
By halftime, the Lady Vols had already racked up 49 points, 26 rebounds and 14 assists. Jordan Walker and Karoline Striplin both finished the half with a team-high four assists.
‘No one out rebounds Tennessee’
With a distinctive advantage in both height and speed, the Lady Vols were unstoppable on a defensive front, controlling the boards and swarming the Terriors anytime they tried to break through to the paint.
Tennessee outrebounded Wofford 55-26, boasting 37 defensive rebounds and 18 offensive rebounds.
The Lady Vols were impenetrable in the paint, holding the Terriors to just 12 points in the paint, and five second-chance points off a mere six offensive rebounds.
Offensively, Tennessee was crashing the boards, hauling in 16 second-chance points off 18 offensive rebounds, and crushing 38 points in the paint.
“We know we’re pretty talented,” Horston said. “Whenever we get a shot up, that’s gonna be a good look for us. Eveytime we crash the o-board, someone is going to knock it down. We need to take pride in each possession and value the ball.”
Jasmine Franklin was the it-factor forr the Lady Vols on the boards, pulling in an astonishing 10 rebounds. Rickea Jackson was not far beyond, adding another six rebounds to Tennessee’s stat columns.
Shooting practice for Lady Vols
The Lady Vols were as close to perfect as you can get from the field, swishing buckets beyond the arch and sinking shots off the backboards.
Tennessee shot 31-67 (46.3%) from the field and 12-28 (42.9%) from the three-point line.
The Lady Vols were an immense threat from every inch of the perimeter, led by Jackson’s 16 points, Horston’s 13 points and Tess Darby’s 11 points.
Tennessee’s accuracy from the charity line has been unreal this season, and Tuesday night was no exception. The Lady Vols went 18-22 (81.8%) from the free-throw line, led once again by Jackson who went 5-6 on the night. Six Lady Vols were perfect on the line, Jordan Walker (1-1), Karoline Striplin (2-2), Jordan Horston (2-2), Kaiya Wynn (2-2), Marta Suárez (2-2), Jillian Hollingshead (2-2). Tennessee has shot 211-301 (70.1%) from the charity line this season.
The Lady Vols kick off SEC play with a Thursday night matchup against Florida at 5 p.m. ET.
“This is the SEC,” Harper said. “You better not take a night off, because if you take a night off, you don’t come home with a win."
