The Tennessee women’s basketball team is set to play West Virginia Sunday afternoon as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Both teams have started their seasons undefeated, the Lady Vols at 2-0, and the Mountaineers at 3-0.
In their last game, the Lady Vols defeated in-state rival ETSU, 67-50. Junior Rae Burrell led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game. She scored 20 points, connecting on seven of eleven attempts. Her 24.5 average minutes played also leads the team.
Despite being in foul trouble early and sitting for most of the first half, senior Rennia Davis scored 15 points, marking her 30th straight games of double-digit scoring. Sophomore Jordan Horston also scored 12 points while coming off the bench.
Though Tennessee picked up the win over ETSU, it was not a clean one. The Lady Vols would get hot and go on a run for several minutes, then cool down and let ETSU come back. At two different points in the fourth quarter, Tennessee led by 21 points only to let the Buccaneers gain some ground.
After the game, head coach Kellie Harper mentioned several areas the team needed to address.
“We talked about taking care of the basketball, valuing it each possession – working hard on offense to get a higher percentage shot,” Harper said “Overall, top to bottom, our defense needs to be better. Those are things that, not only will they help us be a better basketball team moving forward, it will help us in our next game, regardless of our opponent.”
Tennessee has played weaker teams so far, so the mistakes they have made have not been costly. The Lady Vols have turned the ball over 37 times and have a turnover margin of 3.00, not bad numbers, but not great either, especially given two inexperienced teams they have faced.
West Virginia will be the best team Tennessee has played at this point of the season. They are an athletic and aggressive team that moves fast, can score in transition and draw its share of fouls.
“I think their athleticism really lends itself to getting some penetration, drives and getting themselves to the free throw line,” Harper said. “They shoot a lot of free throws, but you can't just back up because they can knock down the open shot. This is a pretty well-balanced offense and an aggressive offensive attack.”
Tennessee needs to prioritize ball security on its possessions, because West Virginia will put up plenty of points.
Harper summed the game plan for Sunday into three things the team needs to do.
“Transition defense, taking care of the basketball and doing a good job on the boards on each end. That will help us get up more shots than them, and I think that's important.”
West Virginia is an experienced basketball team that returns four starters from a year ago. In their last game, the Mountaineers defeated North Alabama, 80-51. Senior Kysre Gondrezick led the team with 20 points, and sophomore Esmery Martinez notched a double-double with 17 points and 22 rebounds.
Three players have led West Virginia in offense through the early stages of the season. Gondrezick is averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 59% on three pointers. Martinez is averaging a double-double through three games, with 12.0 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore Kirsten Deans is averaging 10.7 points per game, while shooting 90% from the free throw line.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.