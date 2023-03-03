Tennessee fought its way past Kentucky with a 80-71 win to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals. After a win over Kentucky last week, Tennessee earned itself the No. 3 seed and a double-bye bid to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Vols were well rested compared to a Wildcats team with two winded games under their belt, and the energy differential was blatant in the first quarter. Tennessee posted 27 points in the first, led by Tennessee’s power trio Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston, and Tess Darby.
Rickea Jackson packed the first and third score for the Lady Vols, posting an impressive 8 points with three rebounds in the first quarter. Jackson’s paint presence was pivotal for the Lady Vols, scoring layups left and right. Even more impressive, Jackson finished the night with an SEC tournament record 34 points and 4 rebounds, posting her seventh straight game with 20 plus points.
Tess Darby was the glue for Tennessee’s offense Friday night. Darby has shot 52% from the three and has averaged 10 points per game in her last 10 games. That impressive streak was amplified tonight as Darby was a lights out 4-5 from the three, posting 12 points, with six rebounds, and one assist.
Jordan Horston was a powerful presence for the Lady Vols both on the pass and on the boards. Horston is one of Tennessee’s best stat stuffers, and her all-around athleticism showed through tonight.
After missing last year’s SEC tournament with injury, Horston had a fire under her belt. Horston dominated for the Lady Vols on both offense and defense, squashing Kentucky with a career high seven blocks.
Horston put Tennessee on the boards as well, scoring 21 points in addition to an incredible six rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. One stat was not favorable in Horston’s stat line however, five turnovers.
Turnovers were the true killer in Friday’s game. Kentucky capitalized on Tennessee turnovers early on, scoring 12 of their 17 points in the first quarter off the turn. After holding Kentucky to a scoreless six minutes in the second quarter, momentum quickly shifted Kentucky’s way with a panicked Tennessee offense dishing out 4 turnovers. Sloppy passing from Tennessee let Kentucky hang, finishing with 22 Lady Vols turnovers that turned into 38 Kentucky points.
With a win Friday night, the Lady Vols secured a spot in the SEC tournament semifinals for a rematch against LSU. The two SEC power teams will tip off in Greenville at 6:30 p.m. ET.
