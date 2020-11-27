The Tennessee women’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season Saturday in Thompson-Boling Arena against Western Kentucky.
Here are three things to know for the game.
Basketball is finally back
Maybe the most important thing is that basketball will finally be played on Rocky Top. 2020 has been a crazy year to say the least, and there were many times when the season appeared to be in jeopardy. Scheduling difficulties and socially distant practices have added many challenges, and most recently the men’s basketball team experienced a COVID-19 breakout.
To second year head coach Kellie Harper, there were times when playing a season seemed like a long shot, but Tennessee’s staff kept working hard, and the fruits of their labor will come to fruition Saturday.
“I had some fleeting moments where I wondered if we were going to play,” Harper said. “I was pretty confident that we would figure out a way to play basketball this year.”
Tennessee’s lineup
Entering their first game, the Lady Vols have been projected to finish near the middle of the SEC, the preseason poll from the league’s coaches had Tennessee at sixth.
Though the team returns four starters from last season and 80.8% of its scoring, Tennessee’s starting lineup has remained one of the biggest unanswered questions.
Outside of senior guard/forward Rennia Davis, who is the only guarantee at this point, the other starters are not as clearly defined. In a recent media availability, Harper did provide some insight on her starting five.
“Rae Burrell will be on the court as well. Outside of that, we're still figuring some things out,” Harper said. “We've got a little depth and players competing for those spots, and I think that's a good thing.”
Burrell, the junior guard/ forward, was Tennessee’s top option off the bench for the first 22 games before getting the starting nod in the final nine games of the season. In that stretch, she averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Harper also hinted that graduate transfer Keyen Green, senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore Tamari Key have emerged as frontrunners for the remainder of the Lady Vols’ starting minutes.
Sophomore Jordon Horston also started 22 games last season and averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game is another option at the guard position.
Scouting the Toppers
Western Kentucky comes into the game as a young but competitive team with a high ceiling. The Toppers are one of the youngest teams in Conference USA, their roster features six freshmen and one redshirt freshman, to just four upperclassmen.
WKU’s roster has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. Senior guard Sherry Porter opted out of the season, and senior forward Raneem Elgedawy is currently in her home country of Egypt with family and will likely not be with the team for Saturday’s game.
Elgedawy was Western Kentucky’s best player from a year ago. She averaged a double-double with 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Conference USA First Team. Her absence will be difficult for a WKU team projected to finish fifth in the C-USA preseason poll.
The Lady Vols are historically good at home, boasting a winning percentage of .896, and they dial it up even more on their season openers, having won the opening game in 42 of the last 46 years.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Thompson-Boling Arena and will be broadcast from SECN+.