Tennessee’s returners remember their trip to Gainesville last season. An unranked Florida team handed the Lady Vols an 84-59 loss, arguably their worst of the 2021-22 season.
Tennessee opens SEC play with a road matchup against the Gators as they seek revenge for the loss a season ago. The Lady Vols are also looking to avoid consecutive losses to the Gators for the first time in program history.
SEC play poses new challenges for Tennessee but also offers a clean slate to build on.
“It's like a new season,” guard Jordan Horston said. “We want to start the season off with a win and we didn't get to do that this year, so we can try and start the conference-play off with a win.”
Kellie Harper put together one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. The Lady Vols faced six top-25 teams, losing to all six.
Compared to other SEC schools, Tennessee’s out-of-conference schedule is a lot tougher. Harper is not sure whether that has benefited her team, or possibly harmed their post-season hopes.
“I tossed that one back and forth in my head,” Harper said of her tough scheduling. “Did we overdo it? Is it right? I don't know if we'll know that until the end of the year, to be honest, once we get some games under our belt. We definitely know exactly who we are because of the competition that we play night-in and night-out.”
ESPN’s most recent Bracketology has Tennessee as one of the “first four out.” If that were to hold true, it would be the first time in Lady Vols' history that they have missed the NCAA tournament.
Despite not beating a ranked team, Tennessee has shown growth down the stretch. In their most recent ranked contest against No. 2 Stanford, the Lady Vols went down to the wire.
If it wasn’t for a fourth-quarter collapse, Tennessee likely would have upset the Cardinal.
“I think early on, we got punched in the teeth,” Harper said. “We had to figure ourselves out, and it took a while. I think now we know who we need to be. We are starting to get that. It doesn't mean we've arrived by any means. I think you want to know. You want to figure it out. The tough competition and the challenging schedule forced us to do that really early. Hopefully, our players feel good about where we're at now."
Although the gauntlet non-conference portion of the schedule is over, the road does not get any easier.
As for what to expect from the Gators, if their strategy from a year ago remains in place, it will turn out to be a scrappy game.
Florida forced Tennessee into 18 turnovers last season, keeping ball pressure high and running a full-court press for almost the entire night. The Lady Vols struggled against Ohio State’s full-court press in the season opener, but have recently put an emphasis on taking care of the ball.
Against Stanford, Tennessee only had five turnovers.
“Taking care of the ball,” forward Karoline Striplin said when asked what the team’s biggest improvement has been. “Obviously (against Wofford), we weren't as low as the Stanford (game) and the game before that, but just taking care of the ball."
Offensively, Florida is led by Leilana Correa. The transfer from St. John’s is averaging 16 points per game off the bench. Her status is up in the air for Thursday’s contest as she hasn’t played recently.
Likewise, Tennessee’s leading scorer Rickea Jackson is also coming off the bench. Despite being a starter the first part of the season, Harper insists that nothing “basketball related” is holding Jackson out of the starting lineup.
Regardless of what Florida throws at Tennessee at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, there are no easy wins in the SEC.
“I know their personnel and I know what they're doing right now,” Harper said. “For us, it's going to be a challenge. I think the first lesson is this is the SEC. You better not take a night off because if you take a night off you don't come home with a win. I think our players understand that, at least our returners will definitely understand that.”
