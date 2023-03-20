Thompson-Boling Arena has become a nightmare for No. 5 seeds. For the second straight year in a row, No. 4 Tennessee gets to play a No. 12 seed fresh off of an upset.
This year, the Lady Vols (24-11) draw No. 12 Toledo (29-4) in the round of 32. No matter who Tennessee faces, the mantra remains the same.
“Respect all, fear none,” Karoline Striplin said. “It’s going to take some extra preparation now that we’re in the postseason. You lose, you’re out, so every little thing matters in this game.”
Toledo upset No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday turn earn a trip to the round of 32. The Rockets are on a 17-game win streak, looking for their first Sweet 16 in program history.
Tennessee is looking for its first back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances since 2015 and 2016. The Lady Vols had made seven straight Sweet 16 appearances during that stretch.
Two very different teams in two very different places, but anything can happen in March.
“We just got to realize this is a whole other year, whole other team,” Jordan Horston said. “We got to look at it as a new opportunity for us to go out here and prove ourselves. No matter what seed they are, they made it.”
Tennessee, on paper, has a clear advantage in the size category compared to Toledo. The Lady Vols also have a deeper bench compared to the Rockets.
But Toledo makes use of their lack of size with the speed of play. The Rockets outran Iowa State to get the upset on Saturday and will likely try to outrun Tennessee.
“We just got to get back,” guard Jasmine Powell said. “We have a plan for them coming down, but we really have to make sure they don’t capitalize off turnovers in transition. Really just making sure we stop the ball.”
For Powell and Jordan Walker, Toledo was a familiar foe. Walker faced off with Toledo while at Western Michigan and Powell formed a personal relationship with Toledo during her recruitment.
“When I was being recruited, they were recruiting me pretty hard,” Powell said. “They were one of the first to recruit me. I definitely had a relationship with their coaching staff, and they’ve always talked about running in transition and playing fast.”
Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop is also familiar with Tennessee’s star duo of Horston and Rickea Jackson. The coach was able to watch the duo growing up and through their recruitment.
Now, she is watching them on film in preparation for a matchup that could result in her team’s first Sweet 16 appearance.
“We're going to have to work our tails off,” Cullop said ahead of the matchup. “I do think you can't do it with one person. It's going to have to be our whole team playing team defense. If we went out and played one-on-one they would win every time.”
Toledo poses an upset threat to the Lady Vols. The entire story can’t be told by the number in front of their name, as echoed by Tennessee’s locker room.
But that brings back the mantra Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper preached to her team, “Respect all, fear none.” As Tess Darby said, making a Sweet 16 at Tennessee is expected.
“They've done a really good job buying in and really working hard each and every day,” Harper said. “They never lost their confidence. So, it's almost a reward for what they were able to withstand and what they were able to do.”
