When the Lady Vols locked up the No. 3 seed and a first round matchup with Middle Tennessee last Monday, they became the only in history to appear in every NCAA Tournament since its inception. The Lady Vols will begin their 39th consecutive Tournament appearance this Sunday afternoon against MTSU.
The Lady Vols are coming off a somewhat disappointing showing in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee beat Ole Miss in the first round, but fell to the eventual champions South Carolina in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Vols were outplayed by South Carolina in nearly every way. Tennessee’s potent scoring duo of Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell were both held to single digit points, just the first time this season they played more than 20 minutes and did not reach double-figures.
Tennessee could not get anything going down low, as Aliyah Boston and the Gamecock defense limited Tennessee’s post production. Tamari Key managed eight points and picked up four fouls. Kasi Kushkituah played 11 minutes and scored one basket. The pair combined for seven rebounds, well under their combined season average of 11.7 boards per game.
The Lady Vols were forced to play more on the perimeter, as a result of South Carolina’s inside defense That has not been their strongest point, to say the least, and South Carolina took advantage, forcing 18 turnovers. Key and Burrell each committed four. The Gamecocks scored 19 points off Tennessee’s turnovers.
This could be the biggest problem for Tennessee against MTSU. The Lady Raiders do a good job of forcing opponent turnovers (15.0) and own a +3.5 turnover margin, compared to UT’s -2.7.
“We have to really value every possession,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “Valuing the possession means taking care of the basketball, not turning it over, but it also means taking great shots. Finding those great shots, working for great shots.”
Another one of Tennessee’s season-long problems unfolded against South Carolina. The Lady Vols started with a poor first half, scoring 25 points on 29% shooting and 9.1% from deep. As they have done on multiple occasions, they dug themselves into a large hole and couldn’t climb out. Overcoming a deficit will be a much harder task to do against the motivation of every Tournament team.
“I think for us, coming out ready,” Harper said on starting the game the right way. “Hopefully, we can feel really good about what we need to do to start this game and to finish this game. And when we step out there, our players, I need them to be confident in our game plan, I need them to be confident in their ability and confident in their teammates’ ability.”
Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, had a great showing in the C-USA Tournament. It beat Louisiana Tech, UTEP and Rice to claim the championship and earn an automatic NCAA bid. The Lady Raiders did have a nice regular season, finishing the year 17-7 and 12-4 in their conference under head coach Rick Insell. Leading the way for MTSU were Anastasia and Aislynn Hayes, sisters from Murfreesboro.
The older sister, Anastasia, is a former Lady Vol, who transferred under Holly Warlick in 2018. She leads the team with 26.5 points per game, shooting 46.9% from the field. Aislynn Hayes, the sophomore, is second on the team in both points (14.0) and rebounds per game (6.4).
Two other Lady Raiders averaged double figure points for the season, Deja Cage and Courtney Whitson, who each put up 10.8 points per game.
This group was one of the best offenses in the C-USA in 2021. They finished second in the conference with 74.5 points per game and third in scoring margin (+4.92).
Tennessee will have the size advantage over MTSU. The shortest Lady Vol, depending on the lineup, is either Jordan Horston (6-foot-1) or Jordan Walker (5-foot-8). If Walker plays, she is the only starter shorter than 6-foot-1. If Horston is in, every UT starter is 6-foot-1 of taller. MTSU’s tallest starter is 6-foot-0 Whitson.
With their height, the Lady Vols should be able to control the paint and outrebound Middle Tennessee by a wide margin. MTSU doesn’t rebound much, it finished second from the bottom with a -2.75 rebounding margin. This could be a large advantage for the Lady Vols who outrebounded all but two of their opponents (South Carolina twice).
Despite the apparent advantages, the Lady Vols know that their work won’t be cut out. Every team in the tournament, including MTSU, is here for a reason, because they won games.
“You have to know that every team is trying to win,” Davis said. “It’s too important. You just have to be the better team for that day, and I think that’s what is important. I think that’s what I’ll just try to keep relaying to my teammates. As long as we’re the better team for that game. It doesn’t have to be the prettiest win, it doesn’t have to be a blow out. As long as we’re up by one when the clock goes off, that’s what matters.
Tennessee and Middle Tennessee will tip off tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.