Despite a thrilling third-quarter comeback, the No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (9-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the Stanford Cardinal (8-2). Stanford entered the matchup ranked No. 3 even though it had losses to Texas and South Florida -- two teams UT previously won against this season.
The first quarter started off with 9 combined missed shots from both sides. Tennessee’s Jordan Walker eventually hit the first shot, but Stanford’s Lexie Hull countered it with one of her own. She led the Cardinal through a back and forth first period with8 points. Jordan Horston led the way for UT with 4 points and 5 rebounds. The Cardinal maintained a 17-13 lead heading into the second.
The second quarter did not go much better for the Lady Vols. Tamari Key picked up a foul early in the first quarter which kept her sidelined. She proceeded to foul again early in the second, keeping her out for the remainder of the half. She only played four minutes and picked up two personal fouls
Tennessee had a hard time adjusting with Key out and Stanford started to find its rhythm. Haley Jones came up big for the Cardinal with 10 points and 4 rebounds as seven total Lady Cardinals found the bucket.
Stanford outscored Tennessee by 13 points as they headed into the half leading 43-to-26.
The Lady Vols came out of the locker room more locked in than when they went in.
Tennessee went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead down to just three. While the crowd was getting back into, so was the team.
“In that third quarter, we switched how we were playing, we got stops on defense and that’s what changed our offense. Getting those early stops will help us play Tennessee basketball,” Walker said.
Alexus Dye provided the much-needed spark with a steal leading to a fast break to get things started. As Dye, Horston and Walker continued to bring the Lady Vols back into contention, so did Key.
Key provided5 defensive boards before picking up yet another foul, halting her production. The Cardinal also faced foul troubles.
Cameron Brink and Lacie Hull picked up several personals, putting them into foul trouble. The shots just wouldn’t go for Stanford as they went 2-for-18 from the field, 1-of-10 from three, and 4-for-4 in free throws.
Tennessee shot 6-for-16 from the field with only 1-for-3 from three and 7-for-13 from the charity stripe. Despite a better quarter of play, they were still unable to take the lead. Sarah Puckett took an early three-point attempt instead of letting the clock wind down, giving Stanford enough time to hit a three as time expired, putting the Cardinal ahead by six as they headed into the fourth 52-to-46.
“I think when we started off, the nerves got to us,” Horston said. “We knew that they were a great team and that we couldn’t have any mental relapses. We came out in the second half and got it under control, got our nerves together, and just played basketball. With good teams like that, we can’t start off like that. Y’all have seen what we are capable of- we can beat any team.”
Tennessee looked to build upon the momentum it had created, as every shot was crucial. Stanford missed their first 3 attempts, but so did Tennessee.
Dye was the spark once again as she made a layup from an offensive rebound to put the game within 4 points. Missed free throws, three-point attempts and another Key personal foul – her fourth – led to the Cardinal hitting back-to-back threes to put them ahead by double digits once again.
Stanford continued to extend its lead, and Tennessee started to foul to stop the clock. Key eventually fouled out, ending the day with just a point, 2 blocks and 5 rebounds.
“My biggest takeaway- I don’t like feeling like this,” Horston said. “We have to start off how we finish. Execute every possession because you can’t take plays off a good team. It sucks now, but we are going to go back to the drawing boards, watch film because this is going to make us better.”
Horston led the Lady Volunteers with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Dye finished with 14 points, 8 assists and 3 steals of her own.
The Lady Vols went 20-for-66 from the field -- 7-for-16 coming from three -- while shooting 55.2% in free throws. Stanford shot 22-for-63 from the field—9-for-25 from three—while shooting 21-for-24 from the field.
The Lady Vols finished the game with just 43 rebounds, 28 of them defensively, while Stanford ended with 52. Jones assisted Stanford with 19 rebounds of her own.
“At the beginning of the game they were attacking the boards like crazy, and we just weren’t doing the small things. It all goes back to how we started the game,” Puckett said. “If we would have focused on the intangibles at the beginning, the outcome would have been totally different.”
This was the first time this season where another team outrebounded the Lady Vols.
“I did tell them if we're not going to learn from this loss, then why'd we lose? So, let's just go ahead and learn from it,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously, we got out-rebounded. That's lesson number one. I don't think we had to lose to understand that. I think our players understood it. We're going to be able to see some things in film and show our team and continue to push them to grow. They're going to be very motivated."
Next up, the Lady Vols host in-state competition ETSU on Monday, Dec. 20. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST on SECN+.