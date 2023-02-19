Tennessee defeated Auburn 82-76 Saturday behind some big performances on Senior Day.
Lady Vol fans gathered to not only celebrate Senior Day, but the 20th win of the season, the third 20-win season of Kellie Harper’s four years as head coach.
“That schedule would have broken a lot of teams. We weren’t winning and it was not easy, but they hung in there and gave themselves a chance to be a good basketball team,” Harper said. “They kept trying. They kept coming to practice, they kept believing and buying into what we were saying, they believed in their teammates. They knew we could win games. That is 100% on our team and our beliefs and competitiveness.”
Tennessee’s ball play was sloppy in the first quarter, dishing out six turnovers that Auburn turned into 10 points. Three Tennessee turnovers in 2:45 converted into a 3:48 scoring drought for the Lady Vols and a subsequent 11-0 run by the Tigers. Tennessee fumbled an additional eight turnovers in the second quarter, but locked down on defense, allowing just two points off the turn.
“It’s a concern,” Harper said. “It’s something we have to get better at. We’ve been inconsistent in that number this year, but we’ve also had some really good games where we have taken care of the ball. It took us a while to settle in to how we wanted to play, but we did and cleaned it up in the second half with just seven turnovers.”
Tennessee’s 21 turnovers allowed Auburn to hang tight all afternoon as they converted into 20 total points of turns.
Auburn’s ball handling was not much sharper, handing over an equivalent 14 turnovers to the Lady Vols. Tennessee capitalized and converted those gifted possessions into 12 points off turnovers. The Tigers did clean up their ball handling in the second half however, allowing just five more offensive turns and three points.
Both teams shot efficiently from the field in the first half. Auburn held a slightly better shooting percentage (52.2%) over Tennessee (46.2%).
Nevertheless, the Lady Vols headed into the second half with a 39-34 lead over the Tigers. The difference stood within one sharp shooter, Tess Darby.
Darby has been an unstoppable force for Tennessee, and did not disappoint on Sunday. After an incredible double-digit performance of 11 points on Thursday night against Arkansas, Darby came out even hotter, shooting a nearly perfect 4-5 from the three point line in the first half.
Darby posted 12 points in the first two quarters and led the Lady Vols in scoring. Whenever Auburn caught a glimpse of a lead, Darby struck it down, posting an additional three rebounds and three steals for the Lady Vols in the first half.
“Tess was huge in that first half,” Harper said. “We were able to find her and give her some good looks. When we were a little stagnant, a little stale, she was able to put some points on the board for us. It opens up so many opportunities for our team, and going into the second half it opens lanes for one on one opportunities for some of our other players.”
Darby’s arm showed no fatigue after a lights out first half, sealing Auburn’s fate with an additional three points from beyond the arch (5-6) and five points from the field (6-8). Darby finished the matchup tying her career-high with five three’s for a total 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Tennessee’s dynamic duo Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson torched Arkansas Thursday, delivering two double-double performances. The Tigers were not spared any of their wrath on Sunday as the duo went on to deliver another lights-out performance, packing a fatal blow of 20 consecutive points for Tennessee in the fourth quarter.
After being held to six points in the first half, Horston lit a fire in the second half for the Lady Vols, running out of the tunnel at halftime to deliver a blow of four points in just two minutes. Horston topped her 15 point performance against the Razorbacks with 19 total points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.
Jackson led the Lady Vols in their typical third quarter dominant performance, going on a 6-0 in just 1:19. Jackson was held to six points in the first half, but more than doubled her total points in the third quarter, closing the quarter with 14 points. Jackson finished the night with another team-high performance of 27 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
“She’s a beast,” Horston said. “Everytime she gets the ball, I just want to watch. It’s so intriguing, it’s just so easy for her. Every time she gets the ball, I just want to sit back, but remember I need to crash. I just love playing with her. She motivates me, she fires up the whole team, she’s a big piece for this team.”
Jillian Hollingshead was a reliable force for the Lady Vols on Sunday, controlling the boards for Tennessee on both sides of the court.
Hollingshead led the Lady Vols in rebounds for the first half, pulling in four offensive boards for all four of Tennessee’s second-chance points.
Hollinshead posted an additional defensive rebound on top of eight points. Hollingshead cooled off in the second half, but finished with an impactful eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
“This game was a physical game for her, it was not easy,” Harper said. “I wanted to compliment her on her knocking down those free throws. We didn’t get her the ball as much, but everyone can still be productive without it being your night to put points on the board.”
Not only did Hollinshead run the boards on Sunday, but she locked down the charity line. Hollingshead was sent to the free throw line three times in the first half and shot a perfect 6-6. Jordan Walker was also perfect from the charity line, finishing 2-2 for Tennessee. The Lady Vols capitalized on foul shots, finishing 22-32 (68.8%) from the line.
The Lady Vols will look to keep their momentum in Thompson-Boling Arena as they prepare to battle the undefeated No. 1 Gamecocks Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
“We stayed together the whole time,” Horston said. “No matter what, we were picking each other up like ‘I got you, you got me, we’re good’. Us figuring out how to pull out a win when it gets ugly will definitely help us out down the stretch."
