Jordan Horston cemented her legacy as a Lady Vols on Sunday, becoming the fourth player in Tennessee’s rich women’s basketball history to register at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 400 assists.
The Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 84-71 in Memorial Gymnasium as Horston finished with 13 points, eight boards, and eight assists.
The Lady Vols shot 47.1% from the field, compared to Vanderbilt’s 47.4%.
Karoline Striplin had a good day for the Lady Vols in the post, breaking Vanderbilt’s tough zone defense in the first. She finished with 15 points.
Rickea Jackson continued her dominance, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds.
The game started out sloppy on both sides, but the Lady Vols got it going near the end of the first.
Tennessee ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run, thanks to four points by Jordan Horston and a steal and score from Jasmine Powell. The Lady Vols outscored Vanderbilt 18-9 in the first.
Vanderbilt matched Tennessee’s 20 points in the second as the Lady Vols failed to pull away.
Striplin led the way in the second quarter, putting up five points and four rebounds. Jackson wasn’t far behind with five points.
Striplin finished with a career-high 15 points. She also hauled in six boards.
The Lady Vols found success out of halftime, creating separation and putting a dent in Vanderbilt’s airtight zone defense.
Horston and Jackson both put up seven in the third.
Vanderbilt did not go away quietly, coming alive down the stretch. The Commodores outscored Tennessee 23-19 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.