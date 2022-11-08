Ohio State defeated Tennessee 87-75 on Tuesday night at Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The stat of the night for the Lady Vols was turnovers. Tennessee turned the ball over 29 times – setting a record in the Kellie Harper era. Ohio State scored 37 points off of turnovers.
Ohio State ran a full-court press for much of the game, leading to the record high turnovers. Coming into Tuesday night, the Lady Vols expected a press, but still were caught off-guard.
“You never know how aggressive the press is until you’re actually playing against it,” guard Jordan Horston said. “We knew they were going to press the whole game, but we just couldn’t execute. They got a lot of 50/50 balls. They got that first hit and we just didn’t bounce back.”
The Lady Vols ran into foul trouble early in the first half, finishing with 12 fouls. The officials were quick to blow the whistle on Tuesday, calling a total of 52 fouls.
“I thought we got a little gassed, our guards had a heavy load in the first half because of foul trouble,” Harper said. “They played a lot of minutes.”
Horston led the Lady Vols on Tuesday in front of her hometown crowd. Horston finished the night with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Despite ball security issues, Tennessee maintained control of the first half of the game. The Lady Vols went into halftime leading 41-33. Tennessee shot 45% from the field before half.
Tennessee flexed its muscle in the paint, out-rebounding the Buckeyes 25-17 in the first half and scoring 22 points in the paint.
Horston nearly had a double-double before halftime, tallying 11 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought we did a much better job of attacking in the first half, still had some turnovers, but we were attacking,” Harper said following the game.
Tennessee’s momentum fizzled out after halftime, with a decimating third quarter.
Ohio State turned the tide in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game. The Buckeyes scored 30 points in the third – they scored 41 in the first half as a whole.
“I thought especially in the third quarter we became really passive,” Harper said. The more passive we became the more aggressive Ohio state became. We just couldn’t get that back.”
The Buckeyes continued to dominate Tennessee’s backcourt in the third, forcing 10 turnovers. Ohio State went into the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run.
“I thought we got tight in the third quarter,” Harper said. “I don’t think we came out nervous as much as we got tight as the game went. A few mistakes turned into a few mistakes, it was a snowball in the third.”
Ohio State was leading 63-54 going into the fourth period.
The Buckeyes pushed their scoring run to 18-0 at the beginning of the fourth, forcing Tennessee to take a timeout.
With 8:20 left in the game, Tennessee had more turnovers (13) than field goal attempts (10) in the second half.
With 4:22 left in the game, the Lady Vols trailed 76-64, and could never catch back up.
The Lady Vols did not get the result they wanted, but the tough scheduling give them an opportunity to grow on the loss.
“I just feel like we were a little rattled,” Horston said. “We couldn’t get into the things we wanted to get into. I felt like we just needed to slow down. I mean this is our first game, the jitters were still there. It’ll come with repetitions and practice, it’ll come.”
