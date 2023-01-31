During the first half on Monday, it seemed Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) had a chance to upset No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) in Baton Rouge. Then, like many of the Lady Vols’ losses this year, a different team came out in the second half.
Angel Reese – one of the top players in the SEC who broke the LSU record for most double-doubles in a season by recording one in all 21 contests this year – was held to just four points and four rebounds in the first half.
Silencing Reese was crucial to Tennessee’s success on Monday night, and the Lady Vols kept her in check during the first half.
Tennessee’s shutdown of Reese set the tone for the first half.
“We’ll move Rickea in and out, and obviously when she has a big like that on her, we wanted to bring her out,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said on what kept Reese off the boards. “But we’ve got to all be a little bit more on the same page and know what we’re looking for.”
Tennessee out-rebounded the Tigers 27-20, and more notably, the Lady Vols had 12 offensive rebounds to LSU’s three. LSU ranks among the top schools in the nation in rebounding.
Offensively, Jordan Walker led the way in the first half with nine points. On a night when Tennessee needed grit, Walker stepped up.
“She was so tough,” Harper said. “That’s who she is. She’s just a battler, and she’ll go in there and give you everything she’s got. Great defense, she was able to knock down some shots. I am really proud of Jordan and how she was able to fight.”
While Tennessee wasn’t perfect in the first half, it gave itself a chance to win. Limiting turnovers, winning battles on the glass and paying attention to the “details” that Harper preaches set up the Lady Vols for success.
“I think part of it, we played in a half-court set in the first half,” Harper said. “When we’re playing in a half-court set, you’re just in a better position. We were a little bit more aware of what we needed to do defensively in the first half.”
Then, the second half happened.
LSU crowded the paint, winning battles on the glass and preventing any offensive momentum for Tennessee. By the end of the game, the Lady Vols were out-rebounded 45-38.
The Lady Vols remained competitive in the second half, but the lack of offense made it tough.
“In the second half, we did not move the ball well, they’re sitting in the paint, they don’t have to come out of the paint,” Harper said. “They were trying everything they could do to stay in the paint to be able to box us out, so we didn’t get offensive boards. Transition, they come down, we’re not set, they miss a shot and go get a board.”
Tennessee’s self-inflicted mistakes on Monday, especially in the second half, made it virtually impossible to win. Turnovers, which have plagued Tennessee for most of the season, remained an issue on Monday.
The Lady Vols committed 16 turnovers against LSU, with nine coming in the second half.
“It’s mental mistakes that we’ve made, and you can’t have those,” Harper said. “You can get by in a few games but not at this level… There’s just too many mistakes, and we’ve got to correct that. That’s got to be on us.”
The nail in the coffin came when LSU broke off an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. The “kill shot” was too much for Tennessee to overcome and effectively ended the game.
The run was highlighted by an and-one bucket by Reese. She celebrated the play with a dance under the basket. Reese finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds, coming alive in the second half.
The record-breaking crowd of 15,157 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center ignited after the play.
“It was really loud,” Harper said. “There were times that we could not communicate to our team on the court. They just could not hear us, and I thought that hindered us a little bit. There were times literally that I had a player talking to me in the huddle and we couldn’t hear.”
After back-to-back losses to ranked opponents, the Lady Vols look to rebound when they host Ole Miss on Thursday. For a team that has faced a lot of adversity this season, Tennessee will have to refocus, and fast.
“I think the challenge is not to have an emotional letdown after two losses,” Harper said. “Our team will have to rebound quickly, get focused quickly, recover quickly. We’ve got to be ready to go mentally, physically and emotionally, which is where we’ve got to make sure we’ve got a lot left in the tank.”
