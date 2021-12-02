The Lady Vols struggled to score offensively for the first few games of the season, but on Wednesday night, Tennessee won its second straight game by over 25 points, demolishing Tennessee Tech 76-48.
“Really excited about the win, thought our team did a nice job making adjustments throughout the game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Gave up too many points in the first quarter in my opinion. Had to make adjustments and I thought our team responded well to those adjustments.”
Tennessee returned to Thompson-Boling on Wednesday night as the No. 11 ranked team in the country after winning both of their contests at the Southpoint Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas. The Lady Vols carried their momentum into the matchup against the Golden Eagles.
Alexus Dye came out firing in the first half, dropping 14 first half points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor.
“Really they were just leaving me open,” forward Alexus Dye said. “I knew they really couldn’t guard me.”
Early in the game the Lady Vols hammered the paint, scoring 14 of their 18 first quarter points inside the paint. Tennessee, however, would only finish the quarter shooting 8-of-21 from the floor, leading TTU 18-17.
The Lady Vols picked it up in the second quarter, shooting 9-for-11 from the floor, including a three-pointer. Despite scoring 20 points in the quarter, UT only led 38-30 at the half.
“Their game plan was to try and pull us out, we were over helping,” Harper said. “The third quarter we held their scoring down to five I think because we guarded on the ball better and I was proud of that.”
The third quarter was dominated by the Lady Vols defensively. They made the adjustments Harper wanted at halftime and held Tennessee Tech to a 1-for-13 mark from the floor, only scoring 5 points.
“We got overwhelmed in the third quarter, offensively we shot 7%, 1-of-13 in the third quarter,” head coach of Tennessee Tech Kim Rosamond said. “That's a credit to Tennessee’s defense. I thought they tightened up and I thought we really got frustrated and it wore on us.”
Not only did the defense overwhelm the Golden Eagles, the offense stayed hot.
The Lady Vols finished the quarter on a 18-5 run, leading TTU 56-35.
Tess Darby had another career night. She broke her previous career-high -- set in the Kansas game -- scoring 12 points.
Darby scored 6 points in the third quarter off two threes and finished the game shooting 4-for-6 from downtown.
“I’ll definitely have to give credit to my teammates. The defense started sucking in so I knew I had to start knocking them down and pull the defense out,” guard Tess Darby said. “Just staying confident. That’s been one of things that I have to keep doing in order as we proceed in these next games.”
Dye continued to stay hot, scoring 4 more points in the third quarter and finishing with a season-high 20 points. She also added 9 boards.
“She was able to be the consistent player on offense for us tonight and I’ll tell you she loves that jumpshot,” Harper said. “She's one when she makes one, she’ll make three or four more.”
Jordan Horston was virtually unheard of tonight, scoring below double-digits for the first time all season. Horston scored 9 points on 4-for-11 shooting. She did contribute in other ways, grabbing 5 boards, dishing out 6 assists, a block and a steal.
She was, however, turnover happy, turning the ball over 5 times. Even with a poor performance from Horston, the Lady Vols did not need her, as their depth was a major factor tonight.
In the fourth quarter, Harper emptied her bench, as they closed out Tennessee Tech.
Tamari Key recorded her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and nabbing 11 boards.
Karoline Striplin finished with a career-high 6 points on 3-of-4 shooting, and Kaiya Wynn also had 6 points, on 3-of-6 shooting, respectively.
“Our team after the game, very happy with the win and they should be, but I think they wished they would have been better in some areas, especially in that first quarter,” Harper said. “I think they are in a really good space mentally to learn from everything that happens, to learn from these wins. Hopefully we can keep building one step at a time.”
The Lady Vols look to keep building in their next context, as they head to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech. Tip-off is slated for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. EST.