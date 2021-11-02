The Tennessee women’s basketball team begins the 2021-22 slate of games Wednesday night in an exhibition game versus Georgia College.
Tennessee comes into the season ranked No. 15 in the AP preseason poll and projected to finish second in the SEC.
The Lady Vols finished last season with a 17-8 record and 9-4 record in conference play, and concluded the year ranked 13th in the nation.
Georgia College, located in Milledgeville, Georgia, competes in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) at the Division II level. Last season, their women’s basketball team could only muster one win in 14 games in the shortened 2020-21 season.
Georgia College only scored 48 points per game last season while allowing 64 points per game. The Bobcats shot below 30% from the 3-point line and in overall field goal percentage.
Although this matchup seems a bit one-sided, there’s some bragging rights on the line for the Harper family.
"On a personal note. When Georgia College comes in, the opposing coach and I might resemble each other because that is my brother,” head basketball coach Kellie Harper said. “It's a really special opportunity for us to get to compete against each other that may not ever happen again. It's a pretty unique opportunity.”
Ross Jolly is in his third season at the helm at Georgia College, and has a 6-36 overall record. This was his first head coaching gig, but he has previous assistant coaching jobs at UNC Wilmington, Tusculum, North Greenville and Radford.
Jolly grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, and like his sister, went to school at White County High School. Before his coaching career began, he graduated from Chattanooga in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
This matchup will be the first time that siblings face off against each other on opposite sidelines.
Expect a lopsided game when it’s said and done. Georgia College’s best returner is Harper Vick, who averaged 14.6 points per game last season and was perfect on all 14 of her free throw attempts, tying a PBC record. Over half of the Bobcats’ 14 players are freshmen, and they have just three players 6-foot or taller.
The Lady Vols will still take this one seriously. Plenty of players will get their first ever action in a Tennessee uniform, including newcomers Sara Puckett, Brooklyn Miles, Kaiya Wynn, Karoline Striplin and the 2020-21 Sun Belt Player of the Year Alexus Dye.
Keyen Green will return to the court after suffering a season-ending leg injury four games into last season.
Rae Burrell and Tamari Key look to jump out of the gate and fill the void left by Reinna Davis, as she was selected in the WNBA.
Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, at Thompson-Boling Arena.