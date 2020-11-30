Tennessee is preparing to play in-state rival ETSU on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee and ETSU are both looking to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Tennessee is coming fresh off of an 87-47 win against Western Kentucky. Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Rennia Davis finished with a double-double, which consisted of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Three Lady Vols tallied at least 10 points in their Big Orange debut. Jordan Walker, Marta Suárez and Destiny Salary scored 13, 11, and 10, respectively.
“I thought that they played well in their first game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “The starter decision for us comes down to consistency during the preseason and who has been there every single day and has played hard. Now listen, we’ve got several players that will be right there in that mix. Nothing is set in stone, but the players that started the game, I am really proud of them. Those newcomers came in with great maturity and great confidence.”
The Lady Vols played an up and down game against WKU. They were offensively inconsistent. In the third quarter, they shot 56.5% from the field, but closed the game out with a 35.3% shooting percentage and went zero-of-three from 3-point range. Defensively, Tennessee played well. They held WKU to a 25.5% shooting percentage throughout the game and forced 21 turnovers.
Tennessee brings back five of its top six scorers and rebounders from the 2019-20 season. The Lady Vols also return 80.8% of their scoring, 76.4% of rebounds, 78.6% of blocks, 71% of steals and 64.8% of assists.
The Lady Vols lineup has gotten deeper. Four of their starters from last season return, which includes: Davis, Burrell, Tamari Key and Jordan Horston. Key and Horston both came off of the bench in the opening game of the season.
Stepping in for those two are graduate transfers Keyen Green and Walker. Green is a three-time all-conference performer, while Walker earned All-MAC honors a season ago.
ETSU comes to Knoxville with seven new players. Freshman Jakhyia Davis scored 13 points and tallied five rebounds off of the bench for the Bucs. Kaia Upton made an impact in every way as she recorded eight points, a career-high eight rebounds, three assists and a team-high five steals.
The last time these two teams played, it was the beginning of the Kellie Harper era in Tennessee. The Lady Vols started her career off with a 72-68 win against ETSU at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tennessee. Both Davis and Key recorded double-doubles for the Lady Vols, with Davis scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards, while Key tallied 11 points and snagged 12 rebounds. ETSU’s Erica Haynes-Overton recorded a game-high 41 points on 48.3% shooting.
Over the years, Tennessee has a 23-2-1 record against ETSU, which started all the way back in 1924. The Lady Vols most recent loss was on February 12, 1971. Since then, they have won 21 straight matches against the Bucs.
Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.