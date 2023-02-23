The Lady Vols (20-9, 12-2 SEC) tip off against the undefeated No. 1 Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 SEC) in Thompson-Boling arena Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tennessee enters the contest with a three-game win streak, winning two of their last three games by double digits.
The Tennessee v. South Carolina rivalry dates back to 1972. The Lady Vols have dominated the series historically, winning 40 consecutive meetings from 1980 to 2011. Recently, the Gamecocks have taken control by winning five of the rivalry’s last six matches under coach Dawn Staley. Last season, South Carolina took down Tennessee 67-53 in Columbia, but Tennessee took away a 75-67 win the last time the two faced off in Knoxville in 2021.
This year, it could be anyone’s game. South Carolina remains undefeated and holds the No. 1 seed in both the AP polls and SEC rankings. Despite not giving up a loss to any opponents this season, the Gamecocks have had some close calls on the road. The toughest matchups were against the toughest teams in the conference: Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Rebels came closest to toppling the Gamecocks by taking them into overtime but ultimately falling 64-57 at SJB Pavilion.
“I wish we could play all our games in Knoxville,” Kellie Harper said. “It’s a great time and great environment in Thompson-Boling arena. There’s no doubt (our fans) gives us a boost, and that’s why playing at Tennessee is so special.”
The Lady Vols have won 12 games against SEC opponents this season, which is the program’s most since the 2014-2015 season. Two of those 12 wins come from opponents that gave South Carolina a run for their money. Tennessee took down Ole Miss, who took South Carolina to overtime, Feb. 2 in a 65-51 win. Tennessee has played Rickea Jackson’s former team Mississippi State twice this season, splitting the series 1-1.
“I’m proud of our team,” Harper said. “It’s shown quite a bit of consistency to be able to get to that mark. It’s hard to win. We’re pleased with the growth we've had and still excited about where we can go and what we have left to do. That’s a big number.”
Controlling the paint is going to be the biggest determining factor in Thursday’s game. Both Tennessee and South Carolina have strong presences on the boards.
The Gamecocks rank first nationally in rebounding margins, while the Lady Vols rank fifth. Tennessee’s exceptional average of 25.3 offensive rebounds per game is what has given them the upper hand against opponents this season. South Carolina’s offense relies heavily on offensive rebounds and second-chance points, so keeping the Gamecocks out of the paint will be crucial for Tennessee.
“It’s a huge stat,” Harper said. “They can really change the complexion of a game on the boards. Our board play has given us great opportunities this year, so it is going to be crucial that everytime the shot goes up, we are disciplined in what we need to be doing. You’re not going to get them all, but you have to make sure that is your point of emphasis and you are battling in that area.”
Senior guard Jordan Horston and Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson have quickly become one of the most powerful duos in women's basketball. Both rank top 10 in the SEC in points per game and field goal percentage. Horston and Jackson also rank top 15 in rebounds per game. When the two Lady Vols stars are at their best, they are nearly unstoppable. Both posted double-doubles in Tennessee’s win over Arkansas and combined for 36 of their team’s 61 points in addition to 13 rebounds in the win over Ole Miss.
The Lady Vols’ three-point leader Tess Darby has been an essential part of Tennessee’s recent success. Darby has been extremely efficient from beyond the arch, nailing nearly every open 3-point shot. The 6-foot-1 forward has been shooting an impressive 22.1% from the line and averaging 14 points in the last three games. Darby’s deep threat will give Tennessee the upper hand, as only 22.1% of South Carolina’s field goal attempts this season have been 3-pointers.
“When you have Tess out there, you can stretch the defense and her teammates are finding her,” Harper said. “She’s played terrific, I’m proud of how she’s played on how her teammates have continued to look for her.”
Tennessee is hot right now, and with South Carolina coming off a tough overtime match against Ole Miss, the Lady Vols may be the first to take the No. 1 seed down. With a win at home, the Lady Vols could find their way back to the Top 25 rankings for the first time since Week 4.
“I think the SEC is being underrated right now,” Harper said. “There’s a lot of parity in our league, and I think we’re getting punished in rankings for parody. There are a lot of great teams in our league and it’s tough. It’s a tough league.”
