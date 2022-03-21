The Lady Vols look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, as UT faces off against in-state foe Belmont in the Round of 32.
“Well, our team is really excited to be playing tomorrow,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We know we have a tough opponent, very gritty opponent, who executes well on both ends of the court. So, we know it's a huge challenge, but our team is really excited and hopefully we'll be prepared and ready to go come 7 o'clock tomorrow night.”
The Lady Vols enter the Round of 32 matchup coming off a 80-67 victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the Round of 62.
Tennessee tailed in the first half at one point by five points, but the team came together in the second half and overwhelmed the Bulls to propel them to a double-digit win.
Rae Burrell exploded in the third quarter scoring 9 of her 19 points in the period to help the Lady Vols jump out to a double-digit lead.
Alexus Dye provided the spark coming out of the locker room, scoring the first 6 points for the Lady Vols in the third frame. She finished with her third straight double-double, pouring in 18 points and hauling in 11 boards.
Tamari Key was a force to be reckoned with in the post in the second half, tallying 8 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and also racked up a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds.
Belmont is looking to clinch its first ever berth to the Sweet 16 after upsetting the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks, 73-70, in a double-overtime thriller.
The Bruins outscored the Ducks, 17-13, in the last 10 minutes of action to force overtime, even though Belmont was trailing by 4 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols are 28-3 in the NCAA second round, 46-1 at home in the first two rounds of action and look to go to the Sweet 16 for the 35th time, but coach Harper knows how tough it will be to get past the Bruins.
“Well, I think if you look at Belmont and what they're able to do, they are excellent and efficient on both ends of the court,” coach Harper said. “They can shoot it well. They pass it well. They are a low turnover team. They're very, very intelligent. They make the right decision and a lot of that is on the defensive end as well. So, I think they're not going to be intimidated. You look at their schedule. They've played a tough schedule. They made a run last year. And this is a very experienced basketball team, and they're going to come out and fight and do what they do and what they do has been pretty good.”
Monday night will feature two excellent in-state teams and fan bases in Thompson-Boling Arena, and coach Harper knows how special basketball is in the state of Tennessee.
“Well, obviously this is two good basketball teams playing against each other,” coach Harper said. “There's no doubt that there are some of those players over there that are very motivated to play their in-state team. To me, it could be a little bit more than just playing in the NCAA tournament. And so I think they'll be inspired and ready to go.”
The Bruins go into the meeting riding high on a 13 game winning streak, led by a trio of guards who score in double-figures in Destinee Wells (16.6), Madison Bartley (11.7) and Tuti Jones (11.0).
“Looking at Belmont, like you said, they have really good guards and they're able to score at many different levels,” Jordan Walker said. “I think that the most important part for us tomorrow is just going to be able to be guarding one-on-one, sitting down, guarding screens, being able to guard the three and just playing with heart.”
Belmont lights it up from beyond the arc, averaging more than eight 3’s per game, inducing 12 against the Ducks. Five Bruins have made more than 30 3’s this season, led by Jones with 62.
“I think having that Kentucky game, you know, hindsight now, but looking at it, we're (not) able to guard,” Walker said. “I think we've been working on that in our team before playing yesterday. So, just coming into the game, making sure we're able to guard the three, I think, is going to be really important for us. And looking back at that Kentucky game, that's a little bit of a fire under us because we know what the outcome is if we're not able to guard that.”
This season has been full of highs, but also plenty of lows for the Lady Vols, but coach Harper loves this team and wants to keep on fighting with this bunch.
“Well, you know, I told the team today, I love them,” coach Harper said. “I love them, and I'm thankful and grateful for them. And I appreciate all that they've done and what they've been through this year and the ups and downs haven't changed them as people. And I get to go out and coach a team that plays hard every single possession, and they try. They will make mistakes, and we may not make every shot or, you know, we'll mess up, but this is the team that I want to coach, because they will fight.”
“They will give us everything they've got and I just appreciate that. And when you have that as a coach, I just want to see them succeed. I want to see them have that opportunity, you know, and it's a really special group. And they've hung in there. They've hung in there this year and would love to keep coaching them for a little bit longer.”
Coach Harper looks to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in her tenure as head coach of the Lady Vols, as they take on Belmont Monday night at 7 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena.