No. 5 Tennessee welcomes No. 11 Indiana to Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night.
The Lady Vols come into Monday night’s contest 1-1 after beating UMass but falling to No.14 Ohio State in the season opener. With the toughness of Tennessee’s schedule, winning against quality opponents will have to become routine.
In a testament to Tennessee’s brutal schedule, even Pat Summitt – the legendary Tennessee coach who was notorious for scheduling tough games – never opened a season on the road against a ranked opponent. Kellie Harper did so, facing off with the Buckeyes to open the season.
“Our schedule is an absolute beast,” Harper said. “But I also felt like that was the best way for us to improve as a team. We want to win every game, but the ultimate goal is to be the best team you can be. And this team needs challenges, and we are absolutely challenging them early and often.”
On top of the challenge a ranked opponent brings, the Lady Vols may face a challenge on Monday they weren’t expecting.
Guard Jordan Horston will be a game-time decision for Tennessee following an injury she suffered on Thursday. Horston suffered a leg injury when she collided with a UMass player in only her second game back from the season-ending injury she suffered a year ago.
“She’s doing rehab, and we’re going to see what happens,” Harper said. “I know she’s frustrated because she wants to be out there. Unfortunately injuries, it’s a part of the game and you’ve got to be able to manage that as a coach and as a program, but also as a player.”
When Horston went out early in the second quarter against UMass, Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key carried the load the rest of the way for the Lady Vols.
Jackson finished the game with 11 rebounds and 24 points, shooting 9-18 from the field. Key finished with nine rebounds and 13 points, as well as three blocks.
“I think our players have to be consistent,” Harper said “You take a player like Rickea or like Tamari, and if they’re consistent, we’re going to be good. They’re good players. We can’t have dips with any of our team.”
Indiana comes into Knoxville hot off a sweet-sixteen appearance a season ago. The Hoosiers – led by guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes – will prove a tough fight for the Lady Vols.
“The first thing about Indiana is they are tough,” Harper said. “They are tough-minded, they’re physical, they just find a way to win, find a way to make plays…They have an inside presence with Holmes, they have an outside threat with Berger. When you watch them, you just have to love and admire the toughness they step out on the court with.”
The Lady Vols have had issues turning the ball over in their first two games. Ohio State ran a very aggressive full-court press that forced Tennessee into 29 turnovers. Against UMass, the Lady Vols had 18 turnovers.
Although Indiana does not press often, Tennessee is ready for whatever the Hoosier defense may throw at them.
“They’re primarily a man-to-man defensive team,” Harper said. “At this point, we do expect to see anything and everything. People can change their game plans this early in the season. They’ve liked playing their man because they’re good at it. I think they’ll be physical, it's primarily half-court, but we’re prepping for the kitchen sink.”
Tip-off between Tennessee and Indiana is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena and will be televised on ESPN2.
