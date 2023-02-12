Kellie Harper kept her streak of perfection (16-0) against Volunteer state rivals, leading Tennessee (18-9, 10-2 SEC) to a crucial 86-59 victory over Vanderbilt (11-15, 2-10 SEC).
Vanderbilt fought shot for shot with Tennessee in the first half, forcing tied scores of 21-21 at the end of the first and 38-38 headed into the half.
Although the score may have been identical at the end of half, Tennessee’s stat lines showed a slight advantage in vital categories.
The Lady Vols led in rebounds 22-16 and shot 45.4% (15-33) from the field compared to a 37.9% (11-29) shooting effort by the Commodores.
There seemed to be one discrepancy early on, the charity line. The whistles never seemed to stop in opposition to the Lady Vols on Sunday, sending the Commodores to the free throw line for 15 attempts. Vanderbilt capitalized on Tennessee’s lack of clean technique on the floor, shooting 80% (12-15) from the free throw line.
Tennessee was not content with the 38-38 score headed into the half, as they burst out on the team tunnel to deliver a fatal blow to the Vanderbilt defense. The Lady Vols dominate the Commodores in the third, out rebounding them 10-2 and smacking Vanderbilt with an unrecoverable blow of 28 points to 8.
Tennessee sealed Vanderbilt’s fate with an incredible 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Rickea Jackson was all gas, no breaks for the Lady Vols Sunday afternoon. Not only did Jackson pose a threat to the Commodores on offense, scoring the first two points of the first and second half, but Jackson was the driving force of Tennessee’s defense.
Jackson led the Lady Vols in the first half, scoring a then game-high 13 points in addition to two consecutive blocks and a single steal. Jackson cooled off in the second half, but finished the night with 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Karoline Striplin attacked under the radar, leading the Lady Vols in the first half with a then game-high seven rebounds along with four points. Striplin handed off her dominant board performance to teammate Jillian Hollingshead in the second half. Following a double-double in Tennessee’s battle with Mississippi State last week, Hollingshead edged another. Hollingshead used every ounce of her 6-foot-5 body to topple Vanderbilt for seven points, nine rebounds and a solo block.
Jordan Horston was quiet in the score column in the first half, posting four points in the first quarter and two in the second. Although Horston was not dominating the rim, she was crashing the boards. Horston posted the second highest rebound count for Tennessee in the first half with four.
Horston pounced on Vanderbilt in the second half, stunning their defense with an incredible 12 points, a team-high five rebounds, and a solo block. Horston finished the night with 18 points, nine revounfd, one steal, and one block.
Tess Darby was on fire from the field, shooting 5 of 9 from the field for 14 points on the night. Darby was impactful on Tennessee’s defense aswell, swarming the boards to pull in six rebounds.
