Second-half collapse costs Lady Vols at UConn, 75-56.
No. 10 UConn defeated No. 7 Tennessee 75-56 Sunday afternoon, after a second-half collapse by the Lady Vols put them out of the game.
Tennessee trailed by 7 heading into the second half, but the Huskies outscored the Lady Vols 23-11 in the third quarter to go up 55-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tennessee started to make a run in the fourth quarter, but UConn’s 16-2 run late in the game put it out of reach.
Tennessee’s offense didn’t have much going for it, and it's only real bright spot was Jordan Horston, who put up 26 points.
Jordan Walker, a usual offensive threat for Tennessee, finished 0 points.
The Lady Vols were a lackluster 29% from the field and 20% from deep. However, Tennessee did have one of its best free-throw shooting performances of the year, as the Lady Vols shot 91% from the stripe.
Tennessee committed 15 turnovers, down from its average of about 18 per game. The Lady Vols also stuck with UConn on the boards, as both teams had 38 rebounds.
Despite the game being somewhat even on the stat sheet, the Huskies were the better team on offense.
The story for UConn was Azzi Fudd, who torched the Lady Vols for 25 points on a hot 7-of-9 from three. The Huskies as a whole were 12-for-26 from deep.
The loss Sunday means Tennessee has now lost three of its last four games and for the first time this season has lost multiple games in a row.