The No. 4 seed Lady Vols fell to No. 1 Louisville in the Sweet 16, 76-64, ending their season.
This season was nothing short of memorable for the Lady Vols, with plenty of come from behind wins, their best start since 2007-08 and a Sweet Sixteen berth for the first time since 2016.
However, the Lady Vols' season came to a close Saturday night, as they fell to the No. 1 seed in the Wichita region Louisville, 76-64.
“It's always hard every year when you play that last game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “You never know when that last game is comin'. It's always so abrupt. I'm disappointed that we don't get to keep playing basketball because this group has been so much fun to coach and work with every day.”
Out the gate, the Lady Vols had a quick start like the last several games in the postseason.
Alexus Dye put in the first basket for the Big Orange, followed by Jordan Walker and Rae Burrell to give the Lady Vols a 6-4 lead. It would be the last lead the Lady Vols had for the remainder of the night.
The Cardinals would outscore the Lady Vols, 15-7, to close out the first quarter and continued to pour it on in the second quarter.
Louisville jumped out to an 11-2 run to begin the second quarter and lead the Lady Vols by 15.
UT would close the deficit down to 11, 39-28, right before halftime thanks to a Karoline Striplin jumper.
It was not an efficient half from the Lady Vols, only shooting 28% from the floor and 8% from the three point line.
The Lady Vols kept shooting threes and getting away from its strength in the post with Tamari Key and Dye.
In the first half, Key only shot a shot and Dye had 6 points on 2-for-8 shooting.
If the Lady Vols had a chance, it had to go back to its roots to come back into this game.
In the third quarter, the Lady Vols received a spark from its senior, Burrell. The senior forward dropped 9 points in frame on 3-of-4 shooting, including draining a three-pointer.
In her last game as a Lady Vol, Burrell racked up a team-high 22 points and hauled in 6 boards.
It's meant so much, I get to be a Lady Vol for life, and that means a lot to me,” Burrell said. “I've been here for four years, and it's been a great ride. I'm just very grateful for my team and the people that have helped me along the way.”
When Burrell came to Rocky Top, her freshman class included four players. Burrell is the only one left on the roster that stuck it out when Harper came to Knoxville. Burrell said that she made a commitment to Tennessee and she wasn’t going to break that commitment.
“I made a commitment and I was going to stick to it and stay loyal to the program,” Burrell said. “When Kellie came in, she came in, with a national championship, so why wouldn't I want to stay? She showed me that she knows what she's talking about, and I really wanted to follow her lead.”
“This is not how she envisioned her last season going, right?,” Harper said. “She didn't think she was going to be sitting out with an injury and then she came back, wasn't 100%, was still able to play. I'm really happy for her that she could go out on a positive game. This is what you're going to remember.”
Tess Darby provided a lift for the Lady Vols in the third quarter, dropping 9 points on three three pointers.
After shooting 28% in the firth half, the Lady Vols bounced back and shot 57% from the floor and 66% from beyond the arc.
To start the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols trimmed the lead all the way down to two points, 55-53, but Louisville made that the closest the Lady Vols got to the lead.
The Cardinals would go on an 8-0 run and take over the game.
The story of the night was the Lady Vols came ever so close, the Cardinals always had an answer and never let the Lady Vols retain the lead.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Vols went back to its shooting woes, concluding the period shooting 35% from the floor.
The Cardinals put it out of reach, shooting 46% from the floor in the frame, scoring 21 points -- its most in a quarter during the game.
“I'm really proud of our team,” Harper said. “They don't have any quit in them. They're going to fight. Cut it to 2, gave ourselves a chance there in the fourth quarter. I love them for that, love them for their competitiveness and how they have represented the Lady Vols.”
Dye concluded her career in the Orange and White with 9 points and 8 boards.
Walker racked up 10 points and 4 assists for the Lady Vols, and she said that there is still a great sense of pride even with the loss this evening.
“There is a great sense of pride,” Walker said. “Only 15 other teams get to be here and get to have this opportunity. So for us to be one after all we have been through this season says a lot about us and who we are and what we do on the court. There is still a sense of pride.”
“We have earned the right to be here this season. Even with all that we've been through, we earned the right to be here.”
Through all the turmoil this season has brought the Lady Vols, this team advanced all the way to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in six years. Harper came here to win championships and she knows this season laid the foundation for that.
I came to Tennessee as a player to win championships, and I came as a coach to win championships,” Harper said. “That's why our players choose to be Lady Vols. You can look at it as pressure or you can look at it as that's just the standard. For us, I think we want to be the best we can possibly be. We want to maximize our potential. As we continue to grow, continue to get a little bit better, hopefully that means we're taking steps forward and really knocking on the door of a championship.”