The Lady Vols seemed like they had finally gotten over the hump on Thursday. Tennessee was well on its way to picking up its first-ranked win of the year — for 14 minutes.
Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) led No. 1 South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC) by 10 with about 6:30 left in the second quarter. Thompson-Boling Arena was rocking, and the Lady Vols seemingly had the Gamecocks on the ropes.
South Carolina then did South Carolina things, breaking off a 43-15 run over the next 16 minutes to take a nearly insurmountable lead.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper attributed the falling apart to breakdowns on both ends of the floor.
“We gave up too many points, and we didn't score enough,” Harper said. “It's related. You give up a bucket, you're not pushing in transition. You don't get the score, so you don't get set defensively. It all works together, and I think because of that, we lost our pace a little bit in the second quarter.”
Tennessee’s offense sputtered following the first quarter, suffering from over 15 minutes of scoring droughts. The Lady Vols made six field goals in the second and third quarters combined.
For the most part, Tennessee’s defense played well. The Gamecocks were held below their season averages in points and shooting percentage. Reigning player of the year Aliyah Boston was held to 11 points and five rebounds on the night.
Tennessee crowded the paint, allowing South Carolina to do something it hasn’t had to do to win — shoot the ball. The strategy was successful in the first quarter. The Gamecocks shot just 25% from the field.
Then the one thing Harper didn’t want to happen, happened.
“I'm going into the game, the one comment I said was, 'We don't need a non-shooter to become a shooter today for South Carolina,'” Harper said.
A non-shooter, Kierra Fletcher, dropped 15 points in 5-for-8 shooting. It marked a season-high for Fletcher, who hadn’t scored double-digit points since November.
"Well, that changed the game, Fletcher changed the game,” Harper said. “Obviously, she hit a couple threes, knockdown jumpers, put points on the board when they needed them and her play was big today.”
While a lot of things went wrong for Tennessee, the fourth quarter seemed to spark a new life for the Lady Vols.
Led by a couple of threes from Karoline Striplin and six points from Rickea Jackson, Tennessee clawed back into within single digits. Time was not on Tennessee’s side, and the Lady Vols couldn’t complete the comeback.
Tennessee showed fight when it could have laid down, something Harper challenged her team to do going into the fourth quarter.
“They didn’t have quit,” Harper said. “I think that’s important. I didn’t expect it, did not expect it.”
Losing a game that was within reach showed Tennessee that they are close to where they want to be.
“I feel like we have another level to us, and I really believe that,” Jackson said. “We showed that tonight, but we just have to cut down on the little things, capitalize off the little things.
“I feel like we definitely know what steps we need to take for it. I feel like we're not going to revert back, if anything we are going to build off of it.”
Tennessee has yet to secure a ranked win this season. With one regular season game remaining before postseason tournaments begin, Harper is still looking for that growth.
“We just didn't get those (top wins),” Harper said. “But I don't think that makes us a bad team, by any stretch of the imagination. I think we are still a talented team, you just have to take things one more level to get that win, and that's the growth we're still looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.