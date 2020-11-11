As the start date for the 2020-21 Lady Vols basketball season approaches, one thing still remains uncertain, who exactly Tennessee will play. Due to the pandemic and the delayed start to the season, the NCAA and the SEC have been slow to schedule and announce games.
In September, the NCAA announced the format for the women’s college basketball season, official team practices began on Oct. 14, and teams have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices. The season’s official start date is Nov. 25, and the SEC will begin in non-conference play.
At the moment, the Lady Vols have only four scheduled matchups, so let’s break each one down.
Tennessee will face East Tennessee State University at home on Dec. 1. The two schools met in Johnson City last year, and the Lady Vols came away with a 72-68 win, the first of Head Coach Kellie Harper’s tenure at UT. The Lady Vols have won all seven of their previous meetings against the Buccaneers, dating back to 1926.
Tennessee’s second scheduled game is Dec. 13, at Texas, in a UT versus UT matchup. The Lady Vols have faced the Longhorns three times in the last three years, winning the first two meetings but dropping last year’s at home, 60-66.
The Lady Vols will play Jackson State University on Dec. 20 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee has played Jackson State once before, in the first round of the 1982 NCAA tournament, a game the Lady Vols won 72-56.
The last game that Tennessee currently has scheduled is a home matchup against the University of Connecticut in the Hall of Fame Revival Series on Jan. 21. This is a rematch of the historic rivalry between the two schools, calling back to memorable games between the late Pat Summit and Geno Auriemma.
The Lady Vols have a 9-14 record against UCONN and played each other last season for the first time in 13 years. The Huskies won the game 60-45, but Tennessee is looking to bounce back and recapture some of its old glory.
"I'm ready for that game,” sophomore guard Jordan Horston said. “I'm excited for that game. It's at home, at Tennessee. My family is going to be there. Our fans are going to be there no matter the number. Even if it's no fans, I'm just excited to play them and have the opportunity to try and get that win. This is why we play, it's for those big games like that, so I'm excited.”
Tennessee will begin SEC play Dec. 31, though the opponent has yet to be announced. The 2020-21 SEC women's basketball conference schedule consists of 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule. The Lady Vols will split SEC play between eight home and eight away matchups.
In all the uncertainty surrounding the schedule, Harper has done a tremendous job to keep the team focused and training hard each day, while team officials finalize the schedule.
"It can be hard to stay focused if it's not something you want to do, but it is something I am passionate about and enjoy doing, so I think it is important we stay ready,” senior guard/forward Rennia Davis said. “Kellie has done a great job with keeping us with that mindset as well and not letting us get relaxed, and not really being concerned with a specific start date and just knowing we're playing, so that when it is time to play we are ready and not have to get ready.”
“The scheduling landscape nation wide has been really difficult, with tournaments cancelling and with conferences adding conference games,” Harper said. “The SEC did not add conference games, but a lot of other conferences did, so they had to drop schools off their schedule. There’s been a lot of moving parts. And this is just the non-conference part. We’re hoping to get that done ASAP.”
The rest of the schedule should be announced in the coming days as Nov. 25 draws closer.