Lady Vols basketball forward Rickea Jackson has played on big stages before. Whether it be March Madness or the SEC Championship, Jackson shines when the lights come on.
Fresh off of a trip to Europe with the Lady Vols, Jackson was nervous to head overseas to face the best competition in the AmeriCup. It wasn't the competition that worried her, it was the lack of preperation she was able to do before leaving for the trip.
"I'm a person that needs to get a feel for things and get shots up, do some ball handling," Jackson said on Tuesday. "So, I was like 'I hope my shots not off. I hope my handles are too loose.' I was kind of worried about my ability, but I just let my confidence take over and know the work I've put in over the years and that I've been playing basketball. I just relied on that to lead the way for me."
Relying on her past confidence paid off well for Jackson. The 6-foot-2 forward led team USA while averaging 14.6 points a game and 4.9 rebounds through seven games. She shot 42.9% from beyond the arc and 44.4% from the field.
Her performance at the AmeriCup earned Jackson a spot on the All-Star Five of the tournament, and a spot in the record books. Her 102 points rank the second-most for team USA in AmeriCup history. She was short of Lisa Leslie's 129 points in 1993.
"It just gave me a glimpse of how we'll be in the league, the WNBA and overseas," Jackson said. "They're very, very physical and the calls that we would normally get over here in the U.S., they're not calling that over there so I feel like it gave me up some things, to play more physical but still play finesse. I still play my game like don't play down to their level or like feel like I have to out-physical, they've been doing this for a long time."
Jackson wasn't the only Lady Vol that got to be apart of the trip. Transfer guard Jewel Spear also made Team USA for the AmeriCup.
Spear averaged 5.6 points and 1.4 assists during her time overseas. The 5-10 guard, who announced her transfer to Tennessee from Wake Forest in May, was comforted by having a teammate during the tournament.
Off the court, the friendship between the two may be helped by their astrology sign.
"We're really good friends off the court and we've only been together for a month," Spear said. "We're both Pisces, so we kind of talk about that too. She always says 'I wonder why we gel so good together,' but I think it's because of Pisces. It was really smooth. We were both roommates in Colorado Springs and during training camp and then we were roommates in Mexico too."
Both Spear and Jackson can take lessons learned from the overseas trip and apply it to the Lady Vols for the upcoming season. Jackson learned more about her leadership while overseas.
Spear learned overseas as well, but her short time in Knoxville has taught her a lot. The goals and environment have been welcoming of Spear in just the month she has had on campus.
"This is definitely a family atmosphere," Spear said. "I felt welcome. I feel like I've been here longer than a month just because I've seen so many faces. I've been able to click with different amounts of people and teammates and coaches. I've been able to walk around campus and just getting a 'hello' even though I might not know their faces, just feeling welcomed and environment makes me feel like I'm at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.