No. 13 Tennessee earned a much-needed 76-62 win over Missouri Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC) came into the game having lost three of their last four, including two blowout losses against Florida and UConn while Mizzou (16-8, 5-6 SEC) came into the matchup following a home loss to Ole Miss.

Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with her 11th double-double of the season, totaling 21 points and 13 rebounds. Three other Lady Vols scored double-digit points — Tess Darby scored 12 followed by 11 from Alexus Dye and Rae Burrell.

The first quarter set the tone for physicality in what was a battle on both sides of the ball. Horston led the way with 7 points in the first, but for every shot the Lady Vols created, Mizzou had an answer. Tess Darby provided a nice spark with 2 threes, but Missouri’s Lauren Hansen matched it.

"My role on the team is to knock down big shots, so whenever I am knocking down those big shots, it opens up the paint," Darby said. "Even if I'm not the one getting the shot, the spacing on the floor creates chances for others."

The Lady Vols have been known for their stout defense, but Thursday night Mizzou matched them by swarming the ball with a full court press. The Tigers used that defensive game plan effectively until Horston tied the game at 17-17 in the final seconds of the first quarter.

Tennessee played cleaner basketball in the second quarter. The Lady Vols did not commit a turnover while forcing 5 out of Mizzou. The Tigers were not able to keep up with Tennessee’s efforts and the Lady Vols to a slight 5-point lead into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Lady Vols looked like the team that was once ranked No. 4, and they pulled away from the Tigers with a 22-6 run.

“To keep our foot on their necks and play our game," Horston said of their mentality out of halftime. "We played fast, and we were able to crash the boards, and I feel we did a great job of that today. Tess got some good shots and everything was just flowing for us. We were very positive, and we went into the game with the right mindset to get better and to bounce back."

Mizzou did not go away quietly in the final minutes of the game, but the Lady Vols held on for a much-needed 14-point win.

Tennessee won the rebounding battle against Mizzou after coming up short in its last two games. The Lady Vols have now outrebounded their opponents in 21 of 24 contests so far this season.

“It's not as much about the score, it's how we're playing and what we're doing well," head coach Kellie Harper said. "I think our team, they understood what it needed to look like, and they've been in a pretty good space mentally, in my opinion, coming into the game."

