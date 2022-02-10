The Lady Vols returned to the win column with a 76-62 win against Mizzou Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena behind Jordan Horston's 11th double-double of the season.
The Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC) came into the game having lost three of their last four, including two blowout losses against Florida and UConn while Mizzou (16-8, 5-6 SEC) came into the matchup following a home loss to Ole Miss.
Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with her 11th double-double of the season, totaling 21 points and 13 rebounds. Three other Lady Vols scored double-digit points -- Tess Darby scored 12 followed by 11 from Alexus Dye and Rae Burrell.
The first quarter set the tone for physicality in what was a battle on both sides of the ball. Horston led the way with 7 points in the first, but for every shot the Lady Vols created, Mizzou had an answer. Tess Darby provided a nice spark with 2 threes, but Missouri’s Lauren Hansen matched it.
The Lady Vols have been known for their stout defense, but Thursday night Mizzou matched them by swarming the ball with a full court press. The Tigers used that defensive game plan effectively until Horston tied the game at 17-17 in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Tennessee played cleaner basketball in the second quarter. The Lady Vols did not commit a turnover while forcing 5 out of Mizzou. The Tigers were not able to keep up with Tennessee’s efforts and the Lady Vols to a slight 5-point lead into halftime.
Out of halftime, the Lady Vols looked like the team that was once ranked No. 4, and they pulled away from the Tigers with a 22-6 run.
Mizzou did not go away quietly in the final minutes of the game, but the Lady Vols held on for a much-needed 14-point win.
