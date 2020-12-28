The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team is set to play Lipscomb on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols are currently 5-1 on the season, while the Bisons sit at 3-2.
The Lady Vols are coming off of a 66-40 victory over UNC Greensboro. In the game, every player logged at least 13 minutes and two points. Kasiyahna Kushkituah finished as Tennessee’s leading scorer, with 13 points and she also tallied four rebounds and two assists. Rennia Davis and Marta Suárez both ended with nine points.
UNCG was paced by Tori Powell who had a game-high 16 points and also grabbed four boards. The next closest scorers on the Spartans’ team was Lily Izundu and Excellanxt Greer, who each totaled six points.
Tennessee played aggressively on defense as they allowed UNCG to shoot just 27.8% from the field. The Lady Vols also put the Spartans in many bad situations as they committed 16 turnovers, which allowed Tennessee to out-score UNCG, 18-2, off of turnovers.
The Lady Vols’ offense was aided by selflessness as they tallied 23 assists as the final buzzer sounded. Jordan Horston and Jessie Rennie led the bunch with five assists each while Destiny Salary, Davis and Kushkituah followed with four, three and two assists, respectively.
Lipscomb travels to Rocky Top after having suffered an 84-64 loss to Middle Tennessee. Sydney Shelton led the Bisons in scoring with 15 points. Kalyn Holcomb notched 14 points and seven rebounds, and Taylor Clark ended with 12 points and five rebounds.
The Bisons were unable to put together a complete game. They shot 31.9% from the field, but just 18.8% from three. They also struggled to contain the Blue Raiders, who finished with a 44.1% shooting percentage and also went 38.7% from downtown.
Lipscomb was also outscored in the paint (34-22) and they were outscored in points off turnovers (18-6), two categories in which Tennessee has flourished this season.
During this season, Clark has led the Spartans in scoring (13.8 per game). Dorie Harrison is first on the team in rebounding (6.2 per game). Casey Collier has amassed 18 assists through Lipscomb’s first five games of the season, which is the most by any player on Lipscomb's roster.
Tennessee has seen Rae Burrell take a step into the spotlight by becoming the best player for the Lady Vols during their first six games. The junior is averaging 17.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Davis is second on the team in points per game (11.2), but first in rebounds per game (7.7). Horston has assisted on 23 baskets this season, six more than the next best (Burrell, 17).
These two programs have played each other just twice, with Tennessee winning both matches. The first game between them was on Dec. 29, 2013, when the Lady Vols won 110-42.