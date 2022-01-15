The annual We Back Pat Game returns for the eleventh time this Sunday with the matchup between the No. 5 ranked Lady Vols and No. 19 ranked Kentucky Wildcats.
"We're excited about the game on Sunday and excited about our We Back Pat Week,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think it's only fitting that we bring Kyra Elzy and Niya Butts back into Thompson-Boling Arena for a game where we're celebrating our former coach, Pat, and her foundation.”
“Obviously, there's going to be a lot around this game – a lot of memories, a lot of opportunities for us to really think about the foundation and all the positive things they're doing. But also, there's a basketball game to be played, and we're excited about our team taking the court again."
Over the week of Jan. 16-23, the Southeastern Conference focuses on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Each institution of the SEC will support the Foundation this week through their own We Back Pat games. Pat Summitt launched the Pat Summitt Foundation Fund on Nov. 27, 2011, after she was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.
The fifth-ranked Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling arena on a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game winning streak within the SEC which dates back to February 2021, after picking up victories against Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
Tennessee remained the lone undefeated team in the SEC after defeating in-state foe Vanderbilt, 65-51, on Thursday night. UT suffocated the Commodores offense all night, holding VU to shoot 26.7% from the floor.
The Vanderbilt game was the 16th time in 17 contests this year that Tennessee out rebounded its opponent – UT is 16-1 in those games – and it was the 14th time the Lady Vols have held their opponent to under 60 points.
The Lady Vols have paid tribute to Summitt all season by dominating defensively and on the glass. The Big Orange lead the nation in defensive field goal percentage (29.9%) and are 18th in points allowed per game (54.2).
Rebounding wise, UT is tops in the nation in defensive rebounds a game (33.7), sixth in offensive rebounds a game (16.8), second in rebounding margin (+16.3) and tops in rebounds per game (50.47).
The Lady Vols have been top notch defensively all season long, but they will be put to the test Sunday afternoon against the perennial number one overall top pick in this upcoming WNBA draft, Rhyne Howard.
"I think the first thing that everybody knows is, when you're playing Kentucky, you're going out there and trying to figure out how to guard Rhyne Howard,” Harper said. “She is a dynamic player that can put a team on her back and carry them. She can take and make tough shots. She can affect the game defensively. She can affect the game on the boards. She passes extremely well, which is why she's hard to double-team. I just think she can do so many positive things for her team. That's your number one thought process when you're playing Kentucky.”
The reigning, two-time SEC Player of the Year is filling up the stat sheet this season, averaging 18.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
In her last outing, however, Howard was only able to muster 9 points on 2-of-14 shooting from the floor versus top-ranked South Carolina.
The challenge doesn't get any easier for Howard, as she goes up against one of the nation’s best defenses and the nation's leading blocker, Tamari Key.
Head coach Kellie Harper squares off against her former Lady Vols teammates in Kentucky's head coach Kyra Elzy and assistant coach Niya Butts. The trio were teammates under Summitt from 1996-1999.
Elzy and Butts got the best of Harper and company in the last matchup, 71-56, in Rupp arena. Harper looks to avenge the loss, as her squad takes on the Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena.
"In terms of the emotions of the game, I think one of the things that I learned from Pat and playing here was really how to lock in and how to stay focused in a moment when a lot is going on,” Harper said. “At Tennessee, there was always a lot going on. There were a lot of people at practice, or there was a lot of talk about our games versus some opponents, or practicing and playing in the Final Four – there was just so much going on around our program.”
“But when it was game time, we were locked in, and we were locked in because our leader was locked in, and I think it's important for our team, that when it's game time, that everyone – including me – no matter what is going on, is focused on the task at hand."