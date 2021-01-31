The No. 20 Tennessee women’s basketball team has rescheduled its matchup with No. 8 Texas A&M, the team announced Saturday. The makeup date is Sunday, Feb. 7, with a 3 p.m. ET tipoff from College Station, Texas.
The original meeting was scheduled for New Year’s Eve, and was to be the SEC opener for both schools. The game was postponed two days prior due to COVID-19 complications in the Lady Vols’ program.
The new game day, Feb. 7, was an originally scheduled off-day for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols had one other game postponed during their COVID-19 pause, a Jan. 3 game against Kentucky. That contest was played on Jan. 24, with Tennessee taking the rescheduled game.
Texas A&M has had no other encounters with the virus, since its postponed Tennessee game in December. The Aggies are currently second in the SEC with a 6-1 record (15-1 overall). Texas A&M’s lone defeat of the season came at the hands of LSU, in an overtime loss.
Tennessee is in third place in the SEC, with a 5-1 conference record (11-3 overall). It will be a crucial rescheduled for the Lady Vols and their conference hopes.