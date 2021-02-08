The No. 16 Tennessee women’s basketball team has rescheduled its game with No. 6 Texas A&M for Sunday, Feb. 14, the team announced Monday.
The Valentine’s Day matchup will be the third attempt to play this game, as both of the previous two tries were halted because of the pandemic. The meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but was then moved to Feb. 7 in the Lady Vols’ first pause.
As a result of the second pause, the game was pushed back one week to Feb. 14, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
The Lady Vols had one other game postponed during their second COVID-19 pause, a Feb. 4 game against Mississippi State. This meeting may not get rescheduled, as Feb. 14 was Tennessee’s last free day, unless it breaks away from its format of Thursday and Sunday games.
Texas A&M has had no other encounter with COVID-19 except the first Tennessee postponement. The Aggies are currently second in the SEC with a 9-1 record (18-1 overall). Texas A&M’s lone defeat of the season came at the hands of LSU, in an overtime loss.
This rescheduled game will be crucial for the Lady Vols if they wish to make one last push in the standings, given that they are three games behind the Aggies in the conference.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from College Station and will be broadcast on ESPN.