The No. 16 Tennessee women’s basketball team has rescheduled its game with Mississippi State for Tuesday, Feb. 16, the team announced Thursday.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, but was postponed when a member of Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
Tennessee has had four conference games postponed this season as a result of the pandemic (Texas A&M twice, Kentucky and MSU). Should everything go according to plan, the Mississippi State matchup will be the final makeup game the Lady Vols will play this year.
Tennessee currently owns a 12-3 (6-1 SEC) record, and sits three games out of second place in the SEC. MSU was ranked as high as No. 6 this season, but has fallen off since then, with just an 8-5 (3-4 SEC) record. The Bulldogs have also had their own slew of games postponed because of the pandemic.
The contest will mark the first time the Lady Vols will play a conference game this season not on a Thursday or Saturday. Tennessee will have just two days of turnaround after traveling to Texas A&M before heading to Mississippi State.
Tipoff from Starkville is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.