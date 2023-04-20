When Avery Strickland was graduating high school in 2022, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper wasn’t in the market for a point guard. Following the 2022-23 season, circumstances changed.
Harper, as she had done much of the offseason, went into the transfer portal in search of a guard. Strickland, who spent her freshman season at Pitt, went into the portal in search of a new home.
Strickland announced her commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday, and it became official on Thursday.
“Avery had great experience this year,” Harper said on Thursday ahead of the Big Orange Caravan. “She can shoot the ball, she can put the ball on the floor. She’s very athletic, strong, plays downhill. High motor, great character person. We’re really excited about adding her to our family.”
Strickland brings depth to the point guard position for the Lady Vols, and she also fulfills her dream. The 5-foot-10 guard played her high school basketball in Knoxville at Farragut High School.
A Tennessee native herself, Harper can relate to Strickland’s feelings about getting to represent her home state.
"It's just an unbelievable bonus that she's a local player, I think it's really unique," Harper said. "It was really emotional when she talked to me about what she wanted to do and that she wanted to be here. I know for her, it's a dream, but it had to make sense, and it did, for her and for us, and we're just really excited. Excited for her, excited for our program, because I think the timing for her with us is right.”
While at Pitt during her freshman year, Strickland started 11 of 30 games. She entered the portal when Pitt head coach Lance White was fired.
She led the Panthers with a team-leading 39 three-pointers, shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. That total of threes would have ranked second for the Lady Vols last season. She shot 38.3% from the field while averaging 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in just over 20 minutes a game.
“Recruiting is fluid and your needs change every year,” Harper said. “That wasn’t exactly a need at the time, and now we’re in a different place with our roster and where we need to be. When she went into the portal we obviously had an immediate interest.”
Strickland was a three-sport athlete for Farragut. She ran track and played softball while also playing basketball for the Admirals. Her attributes from being competitive in several sports is something Harper looks forward to.
“I do love her athleticism and she is a multi-sport athlete who is a winner,” Harper said. “She’s done really well at multiple sports. There are people out there who just know how to win, I think she is one of them. I think she fits really well… I think she's very committed. I think she'll work really hard and she'll be in the gym a lot, and that's also uplifting and enhancing the culture that we have."
With Jordan Walker exhausting her eligibility and Jordan Horston getting drafted No. 9 overall to the Seattle Storm, point guard was an obvious concern for Tennessee going into the offseason.
Adding Strickland and former Belmont guard Destinee Wells from the portal, guard seems to be a position of wealth for Tennessee now. Despite that, Harper says she isn’t done hitting the portal.
“We’re still looking through there to make sure we’re addressing everything,” Harper said. “I don’t know how much more movement is going to be in the portal, but we’ll stay alert and make sure if we’re adding anyone right now it is very purposeful and it is going to be the right fit.”
