The No. 18 Lady Vols finished their regular season with a loss to LSU, ending with a 22-7 (11-5 SEC) record.
As a result, Tennessee finished in third place for the regular season and earned a No. 3 seed, which gives it a double-bye as they begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday night for the SEC tournament.
While at Tennessee, head coach Kellie Harper has wheeled the program to a second straight year of being a No. 3 seed for the conference tournament and has finished at least in third place or better for all her three years on Rocky Top.
Looking ahead to Friday’s matchup, the Lady Vols will have plenty of time to prepare, as tip-off will take place around 9:30 p.m. EST. They will play Alabama in the opening round. Tennessee went 1-1 against the Crimson Tide in the regular season, winning at home 62-44 and losing in Tuscaloosa 74-64.
For the Lady Vols, the game preparation remained the same, even in a tournament setting.
“We maintain the same scouting rotations that we had during the season,” Harper said. “So, whoever had Auburn, Alabama and Georgia will keep them, because they're familiar with them.”
UT looks to enter the tournament refocused after a season on adversity. Prior to the season, the Lady Vols learned that they would be without Marta Suarez. In the first game, they lost a key starter in Rae Burrell for the first 12 games.
When Burrell returned, the Lady Vols were healthy as a team for only five games, before graduate forward/center Keyen Green had her season ended early with an ACL injury. Most recently, Jordan Horston went down in the fourth quarter in Tuscaloosa, sidelining her indefinitely.
While Tennessee is no stranger to postseason success, many players on the roster have yet to experience anything like it.
“We try to have our routine look the same that it looked all season long so there's the comfort and familiarity,” Harper said. “One of the things that we've talked about was enjoying every single moment and enjoying the bus ride over, enjoying the team meals together, enjoying being on the court together. So, you know, really taking it all in and staying in the moment.”
Despite their 4-6 record to close out the season, the Lady Vols have proven to be a team that provides full competitiveness to opponents — most recently against LSU when they cut an 18-point deficit down to being in contention to win in the final seconds of the game. Although they were unable to come away with a win, a result like that can be and is often used as motivation.
“I know they were disappointed with how the last game ended for us, in not necessarily just the last 30 seconds, but just the game in general,” Harper said. “I think we'll go over ... they're very motivated, ready to compete.”
Although the Lady Vols will be without First Team All-SEC Horston, Tamari Key — a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team honors — will be a key factor in the team’s postseason dreams. She leads the nation in blocked shots with 108 and is second in blocks per game at 3.72. Offensively, she averages 10.6 points per game and shoots 60% from the field, along with an average of 8.4 rebounds.
"When I look at Tamari, I see someone who alters game plan,” Harper said. “I think that's a pretty big statement. She changes the complexion of the game on the defensive end. She's leading the nation in blocks. Everybody's entitled to their opinion, but I think I think she's pretty deserving of about every defensive accolade you could give her.”
Key is a central figure in a Lady Vol defense that ranks No. 4 in field goal percentage defense (33.7%). Another aspect of Tennessee’s defense is its ability to limit its opponents’ shots.
No more than 21 times out of the 29 games this season has an opponent shot 36% shooting or lower. In over half of their games (17), they have held an opponent under 60 points. UT ranks No. 2 nationally in rebounds per game (48.28) and defensive rebounds per game (31.8).
On the offensive side of things, Tennessee averages nearly 70 points a game (69.7) while shooting 41% from the field. As a team, they often get sent to the charity stripe, with an average of 12.7 free throws per game.
Regardless of what happened in the regular season, every team has a common goal that is postseason dreams.
“I think you know there's going to be great competitiveness from this group when we step out on the court,” Harper said. “Like I said, you have to have that (competitiveness). And you have to have a toughness about it. You go into tournament play, you're not going to advance without toughness.”
“The last two years and what's going on, it just makes you appreciate the opportunity that we have to go out and play a game that we love on a huge stage with a lot of eyes on us and in the best league. So, we have to have to be excited about that as an opportunity."