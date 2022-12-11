The Tennessee Lady Vols (6-5) outscored the Wright State Rowdy Raiders (1-7) 96-57 Sunday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena. For the second game in a row, the Lady Vols outscored their opponent by 30+ points.
Lady Vols fans breathed a sigh of relief as Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Franklin returned to the court in uniform for pregame warmups. Jackson played like she never left, dominating the paint, scoring 17 points with four rebounds, and one assist. Franklin had been sidelined due to concussion protocol, but was alert on the court and was impactful for Tennessee, scoring 14 points and securing three rebounds.
Karoline Striplin had an extraordinary performance in her first career start against Chattanooga last week, and earned herself a spot on the starting roster against Wright State. In the disheartening absence of Tamari Key, Striplin was unstoppable in the paint, scoring six points, dishing out two assists and pulling in five rebounds.
Jordan Horston continues to be a leader on this Tennessee offense, shooting 6-for-12 from the field to score 14 points and lead the team with five rebounds, five assists, and one block.
Following an impressive performance last week against the Mocs, Sara Puckett came in clutch for the Lady Vols yet again, posting 16 points against the Rowdy Raiders combined with three rebounds and two assists.
Tennessee’s defense has struggled with guarding beyond the arc all season, letting up 10 three-pointers for the Rowdy Raiders, and allowing 73 opponent threes on the season. Although they struggled to guard from the three, the Lady Vols were in complete control of the paint, allowing just 20 points inside and pulling in 29 defensive rebounds. The Lady Vols also forced 12 turnovers, allowing their defense to turn to offense with 12 points off the turn.
Tennessee’s offense was nothing short of incredible on Sunday, shooting 38-for-64 from the field, and 17-for-23 from the free throw line. The Lady Vols scored 66 points in the paint and secured 16 offensive rebounds, out rebounding the Rowdy Raiders 45-15. 13-of-14 active players on the Lady Vols roster posted points for Tennessee, and Eddie Darby scored the first two points of her career.
The Lady Vols (6-5) will finish their six-game home stand with a game against Central Florida (6-1) Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.