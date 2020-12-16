The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team will play No. 15 Indiana on Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. The Lady Vols look to improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Hoosiers try to get to 3-1 early in the season.
Tennessee’s last matchup was against Furman on Dec. 10, after the Texas game was postponed on Dec. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns within the Longhorns’ program.
The Lady Vols defeated Furman 90-53 after Rae Burrell led her team in points again with a 26 point night, and even went 6-of-7 from behind the three-point line. Jordan Walker was second with 14 points, as well as three rebounds, two assists and two steals. As a unit, Tennessee shot 54.8% from the field and 58.3% from three.
Furman was paced by Tierra Hodges with 17 points and seven rebounds. Tate Walters and Sydney James each scored 11 points. Furman struggled to get much going offensively after the first quarter. In the opening quarter, they shot 46.2% and went 2-of-2 from three. However, after the final buzzer, Furman ended with just a shooting percentage of 32.1%.
Burrell has been one of the best players in college basketball this season. The junior is tallying 20.5 points per game on a 52.8% shooting. Rennia Davis is second on the team in points (9.8) and rebounds (6.3).
During its last game, Indiana suffered its first loss of the season against No. 11 Kentucky on Dece. 6. Grace Berger dropped 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the loss. Teammate Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and recorded 11 rebounds, while Kaelynn Penn tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The game started to slip away from the Hoosiers in the fourth quarter. After shooting higher than 40% in the first three quarters, Indiana shot just 26.32% in the fourth. The poor shooting led to an 11-0 Kentucky run, which decided the game. The Wildcats finished the game with four players above 10 points.
Indiana has three players on its squad who are averaging points in the double figures, including Holmes (18.3), Berger (17), and Patberg (12.7). Both Berger and Patberg were selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by coaches and media.
Teri Moren, head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, is 129-75 in her seventh season with the team and has led Indiana to five 20-plus win seasons.
Thursday’s matchup will be just the second time ever that these two programs have faced off. Tennessee is 1-0 in the series, with the win coming in a neutral site game. The game was in 1987 during the Communiplex Classic in Cincinnati. The Lady Vols won, 91-52.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus.