After an incredible 87-67 win over Arkansas on the road Thursday night, Tennessee (19-9, 11-2 SEC) returns to Thompson-Boling Arena to battle Auburn (14-11, 4-9 SEC) Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
This will be the 60th meeting between the Lady Volunteers and Tigers. Tennessee leads 47-12 all-time with a 23-2 advantage in Knoxville. Auburn’s two wins in Thompson-Boling date back to 1986 and 1988.
The two have not seen each other since Jan. 27, 2022. In their last matchup, the Tigers stunned Lady Vol fans as they pulled out one of the biggest upsets of the season with a 71-61 win over No. 4 Tennessee. Auburn forced 22 turnovers and converted those into 25 points on the turn, standing victorious in a game that featured nine lead changes, six of which came in the second half.
Tennessee will be honoring a record seven seniors on Sunday, several of which still hold eligibility for the 2023-2024 season. The 2022-2023 senior group includes Jasmine Franklin, Jordan Horston, Rickea Jackson, Tamari Key, Jasmine Powell, Jessie Rennie and Jordan Walker.
Jasmine Powell joined UT’s 1,000 point club Thursday night, joining teammates Rickea Jackson (1,565), Jordan Walker (1,299), Jordan Horston (1,302), and Jasmine Franklin (1,257) as the fifth current member to reach this milestone, the most ever on one Tennessee team.
In terms of eligibility, Franklin, Jackson, and Powell are in their first season at UT after transferring from Missouri State, Mississippi and Minnesota, respectively. Of the three, Franklin is the only player who has completed her eligibility, giving Jackson and Powell the option to opt-in for another season if desired. Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Jessie Rennie are also eligible to exercise an additional year of play from COVID-19 if desired.
“When the time is right, decisions will be made,” Harper said. “We did not want a senior day to feel like a rushed moment in their career. We wanted to take the pressure off of everyone in this situation. Let’s just take care of honoring our seven seniors, and then decisions will be made at the appropriate time later.”
Tennessee is seeking its 46th all-time 20-win season, marking its third 20-win season in Kellie Harper’s four seasons as head coach. Entering the contest hot off an incredible offensive win on the road and ranked third place in the SEC standings, the Lady Vols seem to be getting into tournament shape.
“[Our team chemistry] has been on a positive trajectory all season,” Harper said. “We’ve had a few little bumps, but we tinkered with some lineups to find where that chemistry is really high and try to leave those lineups on the court as much as possible. When our defense is strong, it really transfers over to the offensive side of the ball.”
Over their past three games, the Lady Vols are averaging 87.7 points per game, with 91 at Mississippi State, 86 vs. Vanderbilt, and 87 at Arkansas. That impressive stretch has bumped Tennessee to No. 2 in scoring in league games at 76.77 this season behind Sourt Carolina (82.31) and ahead of LSU (76.15).
Auburn has been outrebounded by opponents 39-36 this season and will be put to the challenge as Tennessee is +23.2 in rebounding, including a 49-22 advantage on the offensive boards. The Tigers will also face the heat of Tennessee’s peak offense coming off an 87-67 blowout at Arkansas where the Lady Vols scored 20+ points in three different quarters.
Five Lady Vols finished in double figures including Rickea Jackson (25), Jordan Horston (15), Tess Darby (11), Jasmine Powell (10) and Jordan Walker (10) all reaching double digits on the Lady Vols’ score column. Tennessee absolutely demolished the boards Thursday night, holding an incredible 59-25 advantage over Arkansas.
“You do not have to worry about us overlooking them, that is not happening,” Harper said. “They are athletic, they get after you defensively, they are going to get at our offensive efficiency, they are going to get to the basket and they have a player on their team that can put them on her back and carry them. They always play hard.”
Tennessee has won three of its last four games, including the last two by 27 and 20 points advantages over Vanderbilt and Arkansas, respectively. Auburn has not been on such a hot streak collectively, entering the contest only having won one of its last four games. However, the Tigers will enter the matchup on a one game win streak after taking down Texas A&M 65-55 Thursday night at home.
“This is a year you don’t forget for a long time,” “Harper said. “The challenges we had, the dynamic players we have, the growth, I love figuring out the challenge of ‘what’s next’. That’s something we have been able to see with this group.”
