The Tennessee women’s basketball team will pause all team-related activities after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Lady Vols have had to postpone their away matchup against No. 9 Texas A&M on Dec.31 and their home game versus No. 13 Kentucky on Jan. 3.
“Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women's basketball program, the Tennessee at Texas A&M game on December 31 and Kentucky at Tennessee game on January 3 have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the Southeastern Conference said in a statement.
The two positive tests came within Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers, and support staff.
Before Monday night’s game against Lipscomb, all of the Lady Vols’ Tier 1 personnel tested negative for COVID-19, twice, within 36 hours of the game. The positive tests were administered as part of Monday’s routine surveillance protocol, with the result coming in on Tuesday morning.
Head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols hold a 6-1 record with their best win of the season coming against then-No. 15 Indiana. Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell combined for 37 points to help give the Lady Vols a 66-58 win against the Hoosiers.
Tennessee was playing solid team basketball before conference play. In their last two games, the bench scored a total of 56 points, with everyone contributing at least two points in those games. As a collective unit, the Lady Vols offense shot 40.9% against UNCG and 45.9% against Lipscomb.
"Now you're in SEC play, and there are no easy wins, no cupcakes,” Harper said after Monday night’s match. “It's all tough. You've got to have a team that's willing to step out and compete every single night and be able to get back up the next day. It's very rigorous in the SEC. It's very physical. It's demanding. It's taxing on you mentally and physically. You can't be fragile. You cannot have a fragile team and be successful in the SEC. I think we've shown some toughness. I was proud of our competitiveness and our fight at West Virginia. We didn't pull off the win, but we were able to do that at Indiana with competitiveness and toughness. I liked to see that attitude and poise down the stretch in that Indiana game. I think our players are ready for this. I think they're excited about it and looking forward to the challenge ahead.”
The Lady Vols' next game is scheduled on January 7 at 6:30 pm against No. 10 Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena.