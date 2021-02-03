The Tennessee women’s basketball team has paused all team activities, following a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.
The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.
“Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women's basketball program, Thursday's Tennessee at Mississippi State game and the rescheduled Tennessee at Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the SEC said in a statement.
This is the second time this season the Lady Vols have had to pause all team activities. The first pause was from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, following a positive case among Tier 1 personnel.
One of the postponed games from Tennessee’s first pause was at Texas A&M, which had been rescheduled for Feb. 7. If the Lady Vols wish to play this game, which they likely will, given that Texas A&M is just one game ahead of them in the SEC standings, it will need to be rescheduled again.
There is no definite timetable for Tennessee’s return to team activities. Earlier this season, the Lady Vols were shut down for just seven days, so it may be similar this time.
Tennessee’s next scheduled game is on Feb. 11, against No. 15 Kentucky. Tipoff from Lexington is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.