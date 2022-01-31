The Lady Vols pulled off another fourth-quarter comeback, escaping Arkansas in overtime 86-83 behind 20-point games from Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell.
The Lady Vols have pulled off miraculous comeback efforts in numerous games this season, and that was the case once again Monday night.
The No. 7 Tennessee woman's basketball team rallied to defeat Arkansas 86-83 in overtime despite trailing for more than 33 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It’s a big win for our team, for a lot of reasons,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “One, it’s a big win because that's a really good basketball team we played and Arkansas is playing some terrific basketball right now. It’s also a good win because of the timing. Obviously coming off a loss and to get back in the win column and it's also a good win because it’s our first win without Keyen.”
“Really proud of our team. Proud of the second half performance, us stepping up and really responding to the challenge.”
In the first half, it seemed the Auburn loss was still hanging over the Lady Vols, and Arkansas took advantage of it.
The Razorbacks are prone to spray it from three-point range, and in the first half, Arkansas drained 7 threes including 4 from Amber Rameriz.
Rameriz was virtually unguardable during the showdown, as she dropped 14 in the first half and finished with 29 points.
“You can’t shut her down, that’s not happening,” Harper said. “The only thing you can hope to do is make it as difficult as possible and maybe she’ll miss one at some point.”
Heading into the locker room the Lady Vols trailed 41-32, and they had to search within themselves to find the will to comeback yet another time.
At one point in the third quarter, the Lady Vols found themselves down 13 and looking for a spark. They found that spark in their veteran leaders.
Rae Burrell carded her best performance this season thus far, scoring a season-high 21 points, including 17 of those after Tennessee went down by double-figures.
“I felt like I had to step up to the plate, and knock down hard shots,” Burrell said. “I felt like my teammates were putting me in great positions to help me knock them down.”
“We were able to get her some good looks and she knocked them down,” Harper said. “I thought she played within herself pretty well. I thought our spacing was better and gave her some opportunities. I thought her decision-making was really good. We needed that punch and she gave it to us.”
Not only did Burrell step up to the plate, but Jordan Horston followed suit as well.
Horston racked up another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. She also had 6 assists, 1 steal and a block.
“Going into the game, we knew we had to bounce back,” Horston said. “We couldn’t sit and dwell on the past because we did that and we learned our lesson. I felt like everyone was locked in and had great energy. I feel like we wanted this win and we got it.”
Horston had a chance to end the game in regulation, but she missed the game-winning jump shot. She did not let that miss affect her though in overtime, as she continued to shoot and made some clutch plays in the extra period.
“Short memory,” Horston said the missed shot to end regulation. “Shooters gonna shoot. My coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me. I just gotta keep working and keep shooting.”
With Keyen Green out for the rest of the season, Harper desperately needed someone off the bench to fill the void left by the sixth-year veteran. The answer Monday night was Sara Puckett.
Puckett tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. She also added 2 assists and 2 blocks.
Although Puckett is officially listed as a freshman, she plays like an upperclassman.
“Rebounds were the main thing they needed from me,” Puckett said. “That's what we drilled this week in practice since the Auburn game. I just focused on boxing out as best as I could and going after every rebound I could.”
The defense rose to the occasion despite a lackluster effort in the first half to halt the shooting attack from Arkansas.
The Razorbacks shot above 40% in the first half, but fell below 40% in the second and in overtime. UT held Arkansas to 29-of-76 from the floor, 38.2%, and 12-of-40, 30% from three.
Rebounding was a huge factor down low for the Lady Vols, as they outrebounded Arkansas 60-40. UT also had 21 offensive rebounds and added 27 points off of those rebounds.
Horston led the way with 11 boards, Puckett had 10, Tamari Key had 9 and Burrell and Jordan Walker had 8.
The offense also woke up in the second half. After being outscored 41-32 in the first half, the Lady Vols outscored Arkansas 54-42 in the second half and in OT.
Monday's win was another gritty performance from the Lady Vols, who continue to show their resiliency despite trailing in the majority of their affairs this season.
“I would prefer that we don’t put ourselves in the position to demonstrate our feisty resilience,” Harper said. “That’s the thing about this team, they are proud of their toughness, their resilience. They are not going to give up. Our players down the stretch, they found something more and they were able to dig deep and find a little bit extra to give. That’s a big deal.”