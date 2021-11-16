Somehow, someway, the Lady Vols found a way to win 52-49 over USF despite being down for much of the game.
The first quarter proved to be low scoring, further evident of Tennessee’s shooting woes. Tennessee would shoot just 5-of-21, missing 7 of its first 11 layup attempts. At the end of first quarter, it was 12-9 Tennessee.
With Rae Burrell out indefinitely, the Lady Vol freshmen are expected to play a prominent role. Brooklynn Miles, Sara Puckett, and Kaiya Wynn all saw action early in the first quarter, and Karoline Striplin also saw action early in the second.
“Like Kellie said, I don’t think they know that they’re freshmen because everybody has the ability to step up on this team,” said forward Keyen Green.
It is evident just how important Jordan Horston is to the team with Burrell out, as she grabbed 2 steals leading to fastbreaks that put UT up 18-16.
USF stayed right with Tennessee on the scoreboard, tallying 6 threes, including 4 in the second quarter. On 6-of-9 three-point shooting, USF would take its largest lead of the night, 27-18.
Tennessee struggled at first with scoring inside the paint, going 9-for-17 on layups. Despite the lack of offense, Tennessee continued to get it done on the defensive side of the court. Tamari Key had 2 blocks, putting her at seventh all time on Tennessee’s block list as just a junior.
Tennessee continued to excel at rebounding as well, with 27 total -- 15 of those defensive. But at the end of the first half, the Lady Vols trailed 27-20.
The second half was night and day for the Vols, featuring a Tennessee team with much more confidence. The Bulls continued their attack but started to struggle due to Tennessee’s defense.
Although the Bulls were still ahead with four minutes and 47 seconds left in the third, they shot just 7-for-20 in the third quarter.
Tennessee may have been down, but it was never out. Key continued her block party by adding 3 more blocks in the quarter. By the end of the third, the Lady Vols had cut their deficit to just six.
One area where the Lady Vols continued to struggle was their three-point shooting, going 0-for-11 from as they entered the fourth.
Tennessee started the fourth quarter with a much-needed spark by Horston, leading to a shot clock violation on USF’s next possession.
USF also ran into foul trouble, as five players had 3 fouls apiece. Eventually, USF’s leading three-point scorer Sydni Harvey fouled out, crucial to the Lady Vols’ comeback.
Horston completed a crucial and one with 2:40 left in the game, shaving USF’s lead to just a point. Soon after, Key grabbed a huge defensive rebound and on the other side put the Lady Vols ahead 47-46, their first lead since the second quarter.
USF’s Elisa Pinzan hit a clutch three to put the Bulls ahead 49-47 with under a minute left, and then Horston took charge of the game. She completed another and one to put the Lady Vols up 50-49. The junior tied a career high with 24 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter comeback.
“I want to put it on my teammates, because they were the ones keeping me motivated, keeping me confident,” Horston said. “Without them, we wouldn't have won. It's not a one-man job, like I said. Some shots fell for me, but at the end of the day, we all locked in on defense, and that's how we got that win.”
The Lady Vols’ grittiness kept them in the game all night, despite shooting just 33.3% as a team.
“We had to have a lot of grit, a lot of toughness, and a lot of focus to figure out a way to pull this one out,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I am so proud of our team. I'm proud of that group and their attitude and how they came together.”
“That grit was crucial to this win, and I think everybody was trying to do their part. We had some breakdowns throughout the game, but in the fourth quarter we were locked in.”
It was a rough shooting night for the Lady Vols, as they went an astounding 0-for-13 from beyond the arc. The Lady Vols also shot a less than ideal 8-for-18 in free throws.
Tennessee’s fourth quarter defense was lockdown. USF only mustered 5 points, going 2-for-16 in field goals and 1-for-8 in three pointers. The Lady Vols grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and Key totaled a team-high 6 blocks.
“Something that we take pride in is our defense,” Key said. “That is just one of our main things, you know. I just got told that our first three games we have not let a team score over 50 points this season so far, and that is something that is really big for us. So, we win games by playing really good defense.”
After playing three games in six days, the Lady Vols will get several days of rest before hosting the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. EST.