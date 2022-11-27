The Lady Vols’ offense stole the show Sunday as they ran away with a 105-71 win in Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern Kentucky.
15 Lady Vols saw the court on Sunday with 14 Lady Vols putting up points. Kellie Harper’s experimentation with rotations and combinations persisted against the Colonels.
As a team, Tennessee shot 52% on Sunday. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Colonels 62-31.
Rickea Jackson led the charge, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists – all team highs.
Jordan Horston wasn’t far behind, putting up 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Tamari Key also hit her stride against Eastern Kentucky, dominating the post. She finished with 13 points and six boards.
Jillian Hollingshead also had another good game, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Tennessee finished the first quarter on a 14-2 run, outscoring the Colonels 33-11. Nine Lady Vols tallied points in the first quarter.
The Lady Vols’ defense faltered in the second quarter, letting up some wide-open threes. Thanks to their big lead, Harper was able to get some younger players in the game.
Players on the court who don’t play with each other as often likely led to some of the defensive miscommunications.
Nevertheless, Tennessee outscored Eastern Kentucky 27-23 in the second quarter.
Tennessee’s dominance continued into the second half on Sunday.
The Lady Vols outscored EKU 27-17 in the third quarter and shot 53%.
Harper emptied her bench in the fourth quarter, giving time to Edie Darby and Brooklynn Miles. The large lead allowed the inexperienced players to get game reps without high stress. Justine Pissott also put in quality minutes down the stretch.
