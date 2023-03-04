GREENVILLE, S.C. – Survive and advance, the mantra of March. The Lady Vols survived and advanced on Friday.
No. 3 seed Tennessee (22-10) rolled past No. 14 Kentucky (12-19) 80-71 to head to their third straight SEC Tournament semifinal appearance.
For the second time this year, Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston both scored 20 or more points. The duo led the Lady Vols on both sides of the floor against the Wildcats.
“I told the players, you walk in the locker room, the stat that matters is we had more points,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “That's what happens when you're in March and you're in tournament play.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s quarterfinal Friday when.
Lucky sevens
Horston increased her vertical over the offseason, but there hasn’t been a game where she was flying as much as she was against Kentucky.
Horston had sevens across the board on Friday. She finished with seven boards, seven assists and seven blocks. A multiple of seven, she finished with 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting.
“That girl vertical leap is crazy,” Jackson said of her teammate. “She just set another PR in the weight room with her vert. Just playing with a player who can do any and everything on the court is always fun.”
Horston has showcased her length and athleticism several times this season. At 6-foot-2, she has the ability to defend most matchups thrown at her. On Friday, that meant picking up seven blocks in the paint.
The blocks set a career-high for the senior guard.
“Honestly, I don’t know why they kept shooting,” Horston said. “I don't know why. I made her take like two more dribbles, acted like I wasn't there, then jumped up and blocked it.”
Jackson takes over
It is no surprise anymore to see Jackson leading the way in the scoring column.
She dropped 34 points on Friday while shooting 10-for-15 from the field.
“My teammates getting me the ball in my spots,” Jackson said on what led to her success.
Jackson finished 14-for-14 from the free throw line. That statistic puts her at first among Lady Vols for the most free throws made without a miss.
“Playing against a tough pesky team like Kentucky, we know they’re going to flood down,” Jackson said. “So, we had to capitalize from the free throw line.”
The Wildcats threw everything they could at Jackson. Double teams, triple teams, it did not matter on Friday.
Big players show up in big moments, and Jackson displayed that.
“I just try and let the game come to me,” she said. “I knew they were a little shorter, so if I get the ball down low I can probably shoot over them.
“Just knowing if they do double me, my teammate is open and they’re going to make the shot. That just put confidence in me and confidence in my teammate at the end of the day.”
Turnovers keep Kentucky in the game
The Wildcats hung around on Friday. The Lady Vols gave up 38 points off of turnovers.
“We treat every team the same, so we're going to go out there and do what we do best and continue to cut down on turnovers and do the little things,” Jackson said.
Turnovers have haunted Tennessee this season, with every loss except one turning the ball over than its number of assists. The Lady Vols’ 19 turnovers gave Kentucky hope, something you can’t give a team in March.
“It was very frustrating,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think a lot of our turnovers were self-inflicted. We were trying to make a tough play when the easy play was the right play, and in games where you don't have a big margin for error those can really bite you.”
