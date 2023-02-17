Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper gave her team a set of goals on Thursday. On the road at Arkansas, the Lady Vols met all of those goals.
Tennessee (19-9, 11-2 SEC) came into Thursday with its only two SEC losses coming on the road. The Razorbacks (19-9, 6-7 SEC), who sat at No. 44 in the NET prior to their matchup with Tennessee, were expected to be a tough test.
But they weren’t. Tennessee exceeded its goals, and ran the Razorbacks out of their home gym. The Lady Vols led wire-to-wire on Thursday.
“I am just proud of our team and how we were locked in from the first possession,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said.
Defense has been an emphasis for the Lady Vols throughout this season. Inconsistency has plagued Tennessee on that end of the floor.
There was no inconsistency on Thursday night as the Lady Vols held Arkansas to just 36% from the field, and 9-for-34 in the first half.
“We had several goals set and our players were able to meet all those goals on the defensive end,” Harper said. “They are so excited right now, and they’re so proud of that defensive performance.”
The success, and meeting of Harper’s goals, started in the week prior.
“We’ve had really good practices leading up to the game,” Harper said. “We’ve had really good focus and energy, and when we don’t we can get it back really quick. They were dialed in.”
Arkansas has won and lost its games this season on the three-ball. When the Razorbacks are at their best, they draw fouls and knock down long-range shots.
Another one of Harper’s goals was to keep Arkansas off the free-throw line. It was another goal met.
“Arkansas is a team that plays downhill,” senior guard Jordan Horston said. “They tried to drive and kick out for threes or get fouled. We only put them at the line 12 times, so that means we guarded without fouling. That was a big goal for us to keep them off the line and contest.”
The Razorbacks finished 9-for-12 from the charity stripe. More importantly, Arkansas shot just 6-for-33 from beyond the arc.
On the offensive end, Tennessee has been at its best when assist numbers are high. The Lady Vols finished with 20 assists on 32 made baskets.
While it wasn’t explicitly stated on Thursday, it is safe to assume that high assist numbers are another goal Harper has for her team night in and night out.
“When we have more assists, everybody gets touches, it’s a lot more productive for us,” Horston said. “I’m glad that we were able to find the open people and knock down shots. We put the work in, and I’m glad it’s paying off.”
A pair of double-doubles doesn’t hurt either. Horston and Rickea Jackson, took over for the Lady Vols on Thursday night.
“They’re two players that should probably have a double-double about every night,” Harper said. “They can score a lot in a hurry. They do a really good job of getting to the boards.”
Jackson finished with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. Horston wasn’t far behind with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
With three regular season games remaining, the Lady Vols will need Harper’s goals to be met in hopes to improve their postseason stock. More all-around team performances like Thursday would definitely help.
“Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson are superstars, and they’re going to lead the way and they’re going to be go-to players,” Harper said. “But it is so much easier for them to be go-to players when you have other people stepping up and making plays, whether that’s assists, boards, knocking down open shots.”
