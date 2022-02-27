The No. 16 Lady Vols suffered a hard-fought 57-54 loss to No. 8 LSU in a close, physical matchup.
A Tennessee win would have given the team at least a tie for second place in the SEC and the No. 2 seed for next week's conference tournament. Instead, LSU’s win gives the Tigers second place outright for next week’s conference tournament as the Lady Vols finish third in conference.
“The biggest takeaway is that we cannot keep losing in similar ways, because once we lose and we go home,” center Tamari Key said. “For us moving forward is remembering the feeling. It sucks so whenever we feel like we don’t have enough energy to get the rebound or little things like that we have to remember what it feels like to finish not the way we want it to.”
It was a physical first quarter as LSU dominated the inside, recording 12 defensive rebounds from their 16 total. LSU shot lights out from the field, going 11-for-21 compared to a UT team that shot just 3-for-17. The Tigers’ Autumn Newby was able to reach double figures as LSU led 22-10 to end the first.
The officials took over the second quarter, letting the crowd at Thompson-Bowling Arena provide raucous levels of feedback for the on-court action. This seemingly provided a spark for the Lady Vols, but LSU was able to block out the noise and continue their plan of attack.
The Lady Vols were able to outrebound and close the gap, but LSU extended its lead as Tennessee ended the first half down 14.
Freshman Brooklynn Miles started the second half with a bang as she recorded a steal leading to a score on the fast break. Tess Darby almost replicated the sequence by providing a steal of her own. LSU was forced to call a timeout after a rocky sequence of missed shots and turnovers.
Tamari Key continued UT’s comeback as it was able to cut what was once an 18-point lead down to eight as they entered the final quarter of play.
“I told them to get the ball inside," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. "In the first half we missed some shots- we had good looks, but we missed. I thought we got very stale offensively and were standing a lot with no movement."
Shooting efforts and officiating caught up to Tennessee as LSU’s lead continued to grow. The Lady Vols did not go quietly, and hit stride with an 8-0 run, cutting the lead to just six with a minute and a half left to play.
“In the second half we got stops," Harper said. "Our pace was quicker and we can move in transition. It all goes hand-in-hand. We definitely wanted to get the ball inside and I’m proud of our team for doing that.”
A traveling violation on LSU turned the ball over with 25 seconds left with the Lady Vols down a shot.
LSU stole the inbound pass from the Lady Vols on their final shot and they escaped with the win.
Overall, Tennessee was able to fight back in a game where initially, it should not have been able to. After allowing 22 points in the first quarter, the Lady Vols consistently stayed within two or outscored LSU until the end. They managed to accomplish this despite shooting 21-for-67 and2-for-11 from beyond the arc.
LSU shot just around their season average with 37.9 percent.
From here, the Lady Vols enter the SEC Tournament as a three seed, with a potential opportunity to play the Tigers again.
“When it gets to tournament time, you have got to be ready to play,” Harper said. "There is an excitement around tournament time. If you don’t enjoy that then this is not the sport for you because everything leads up to- it’s a big piece of what we’re doing.”